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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders congratulate India on 80th Independence Day

August 15, 2026 - 19:07
India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.
India's capital city of New Delhi. — VNA/VNS File photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent greetings to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a congratulatory message to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of congratulations to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNA/VNS

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