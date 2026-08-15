ASEAN, Western Australia strengthen connection

SYDNEY — The Consulates General of Việt Nam, Malaysia and Indonesia jointly held a ceremony in Perth, Western Australia on Friday to mark the 59th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2026).

The event was attended by Western Australia MP Sook Yee Lai and representatives of the state government; Australian parliamentarians; officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT); members of the consular corps; and a large number of business representatives and ASEAN partners in Western Australia.

From Việt Nam's side, Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Phạm Hải Anh and staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, representatives of ASEAN member states highlighted the historic significance of ASEAN Day in reaffirming the bloc's foundational values and promoting solidarity, dialogue, cooperation and consensus in support of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Under the chairmanship of the Philippines in 2026 and the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, ASEAN members are continuing to advance strategic priorities on peace, security, sustainable prosperity and people empowerment.

Participants spoke highly of the robust development of ASEAN-Australia relations after five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while highlighting substantial potential for cooperation between ASEAN and Western Australia in trade, investment, education and training, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the ceremony, delegates attended an ASEAN-Western Australia Business Dialogue aimed at strengthening practical links among governments, businesses, chambers of commerce and communities of both sides.

A highlight of the event was a cultural and artistic programme showcasing Southeast Asia's rich diversity. Việt Nam presented a unique traditional-modern dance performance by JM Crew, a Vietnamese youth and student arts group, which received an enthusiastic response from international guests.

Close coordination among the Vietnamese, Malaysian and Indonesian Consulates General in Perth not only reinforced ASEAN's solidarity but also helped promote the image of a dynamic ASEAN and deepen cooperation between Southeast Asian countries and Western Australia. — VNA/VNS