Vietnamese leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Friday sent messages of condolence to their Chinese counterparts following the death of Zhu Rongji, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and former Premier of China’s State Council.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú sent messages of condolence to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office Cai Qi, along with the bereaved family.

The messages described Zhu as an outstanding leader who made important contributions to China's reform and opening-up and its integration into the global economy.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always value the former Chinese leader’s significant contributions to the development of Việt Nam–China relations in the early years of the 21st century, the messages said.

The key Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary and President Xi at its core, the Chinese people will turn grief into strength and continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in building China into a modern, strong, prosperous, democratic, civilised, harmonious and beautiful socialist country.

They affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always attach importance to and stand ready to work with their Chinese counterparts to further deepen Việt Nam–China relations for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a message of condolence to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. — VNA/VNS