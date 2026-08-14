Taste of Japan 2026: Celebrating the essence of Japanese seasonal cuisine

HÀ NỘI — The annual Taste of Japan cultural and culinary event has become a familiar gathering for people interested in Japanese cuisine and culture in Việt Nam. Organised for the third consecutive year by Hatoyama Japanese Seafood Restaurant System, Taste of Japan 2026 continues its mission to connect audiences with the authentic values of Japanese cuisine through refined culinary experiences rooted in cultural traditions.

Under the theme “Embracing the Season, Weaving Flavours of Excellence”, this year’s event draws inspiration from the Japanese culinary philosophy of Shun 旬 - the practice of enjoying ingredients at the peak of their seasonal freshness and quality. More than a concept of seasonality, Shun reflects a deep respect for nature, an appreciation of fleeting moments and a commitment to preserving the natural beauty and flavour of each ingredient.

Taste of Japan 2026 invites diners on a seasonal culinary journey through the richness of Japanese cuisine, where each dish tells a story of its ingredients and preparation while showcasing the traditions of Kaiseki cuisine, the spirit of Omotenashi hospitality and the cultural connections between Việt Nam and Japan.

The main event will take place on August 13 at Hatoyama No. 8 Vạn Phúc in Hà Nội. It features an introduction to Japanese agricultural, forestry and fisheries products, culinary demonstrations and the launch of the 2026 Autumn Flavours menu, created in collaboration with Japanese Culinary Culture Ambassador Tomisawa Hirokazu. Inspired by Shun and the traditional spirit of Kaiseki, the menu combines carefully selected ingredients, refined culinary techniques and the flavours of the changing season.

A tuna-cutting ceremony featuring a bluefin tuna weighing more than 200kg will also be held as part of the event.

Throughout Taste of Japan 2026, Tomisawa Hirokazu and Japanese culinary expert Hando Tomoi will conduct training sessions, workshops and professional exchanges with Vietnamese chefs. Another highlight is a culinary experience featuring Matsusaka beef, renowned for its exceptional quality, distinctive marbling and rich flavour, paired with Sawanoi sake in Hạ Long.

Taste of Japan has grown into a cultural bridge connecting Vietnamese audiences with Japanese culinary experts, organisations and partners, while promoting the enduring values and traditions of Japanese cuisine in Việt Nam. — VNS