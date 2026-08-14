Russian classics to take centre stage at concert in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Pianist Lưu Đức Anh is set to perform Russian romantic classics with the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) on August 23 in Hà Nội.

The programme features Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, both under the baton of the VNSO's Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is one of the most frequently performed concertos worldwide, requiring exceptional technical skill and powerful emotional expression from the soloist, according to musicologist Mai Hạnh from the VNSO.

"The work opens with majestic piano chords set against the orchestra, creating an immediate and powerful impact," said Hạnh.

The second half of the programme will feature the famous Symphony No. 2, which is known for its lyrical melodies and grand symphonic structure that still retains a strong emotional appeal.

Anh is one of the leading figures in Việt Nam’s classical music scene and has won prizes at international piano competitions in Poland, Belgium, Sweden, France and Australia, including the first prize at the 6th International Music Competition in Stockholm in the 19-30 age bracket.

He is also known for a broad repertoire, spanning baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary music.

Alongside his career as a performer, Anh has started several projects to promote classical music to wider audiences, including The Art of the Piano, the 20th-Century Music Concert Series and the Cathedral Concert Series. He is also Executive Director and Artistic Director of the Việt Nam International Piano Festival and Competition.

Honna has been the music director and principal conductor of the VNSO since 2009 and artistic advisor at the Việt Nam Youth Music Institute since 2021.

He has conducted renowned orchestras worldwide and received awards in Japan, Italy, Hungary and Việt Nam. With extensive experience and deep knowledge of Russian music, he is expected to lead the orchestra in an emotionally rich and artistically compelling performance.

The collaboration between Anh, Honna and the VNSO promises a memorable musical experience, bringing together masterful technique and emotional depth.

Held annually since 1998, the Toyota Concert has helped bring classical music closer to Vietnamese audiences.

The concert will begin at 8pm at Hồ Gươm Opera House. — OVN/VNS