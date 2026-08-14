Việt Nam forges cooperation with US to access advanced technologies for identifying fallen soldiers' remains

WASHINGTON D.C. — A delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Gấu, who is deputy head of the National Steering Committee on the Search for, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515), conducted in-depth working sessions on August 12 (local time) at the University of Georgia and a leading US military forensic facility.

The visit marked an important step in Việt Nam's efforts to apply advanced scientific and technological solutions to the search for and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers.

A key destination was the University of Georgia, home to a leading interdisciplinary research model for locating and recovering human remains. Its research teams have developed an integrated scientific ecosystem combining history, anthropology, archaeology, artificial intelligence (AI), chemical sensing, environmental DNA (eDNA), remote sensing and geophysics. Experts stressed that in complex terrains, no single technology can address all challenges. Instead, historical records, field observations and modern computational capabilities need to be brought together in an integrated approach.

During the in-depth discussions, the Vietnamese delegation was introduced to a range of advanced technologies, notably ground-penetrating radar (GPR). To adapt the technology to Việt Nam's wet clay soils, where signal attenuation is high, scientists have integrated magnetic sensors and image-processing algorithms to more accurately detect disturbances in soil layers associated with mass graves.

The university leadership has showed particular interest in a project to apply advanced technologies to assist Việt Nam in searching for and identifying martyrs' remains, and set up a team of leading scientists from relevant fields. Over the past 18 months, researchers have made several trips to Việt Nam and developed comprehensive, highly interdisciplinary solutions. The approach is considered potentially groundbreaking, as it brings together a wider range of expertise and resources in pursuit of the ultimate goal of locating and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers.

Việt Nam is particularly interested in eDNA analysis and plasma spectrometry to identify commingled remains, alongside magnetic and ground-penetrating radar technologies. A mobile eDNA analysis system could detect biological traces of human remains directly at search sites, helping recovery teams avoid unnecessary large-scale excavation.

The University of Georgia pledged to transfer technologies, provide short-term training courses for Vietnamese recovery teams and share mapping materials. The expanded international cooperation is expected to shorten the search and verification process, offering renewed hope to thousands of families of fallen soldiers in Việt Nam.

Earlier, the delegation conducted a field visit and exchanged practical experience at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) in Delaware where they observed the facility's operations, biological data management system and methods for preserving remains and forensic specimens.

Discussions focused on next-generation forensic techniques and records management at the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, which specialises in DNA analysis to support the search for and identification of deceased servicemen.

Speaking at the working session, Gấu affirmed that applying scientific and technological advances is crucial to the implementation of Việt Nam's policy of gratitude toward those who sacrificed their lives for national independence.

He said the knowledge and practical lessons gained from the visit will provide an important basis for Steering Committee 515 to study and recommend solutions to improve military forensic identification procedures in Việt Nam. Proactively accessing international standards in data management and advanced testing technologies is also expected to create a breakthrough, helping strengthen the professional capacity of domestic DNA testing centres.

The delegation's visit not only provided an opportunity to learn about new approaches to applying modern technologies, but also contributed to improving and standardising procedures for the forensic examination and identification of martyrs' remains in Việt Nam in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS