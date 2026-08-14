Turkish cooperatives open sourcing channel for Vietnamese businesses

HÀ NỘI — Türkiye’s extensive cooperative network, with nearly 5 million members and about 50,000 cooperatives, is emerging as a potential connection channel for Vietnamese businesses seeking agricultural products, food, and raw materials, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Türkiye.

Turkish cooperatives serve not only social functions but also operate as economic entities engaged in production, finance, marketing, trade, and exports. The model helps bring together small producers, standardise quality, ensure supply, and improve market access.

Agricultural cooperatives work closely with the food industry, supplying goods from crop cultivation, livestock farming, and key production areas. When operating on a large scale, they can offer stable, consistent, and traceable sources of raw materials.

The Việt Nam Trade Office recommended that Vietnamese businesses in agriculture and food actively study cooperative networks in different localities in Türkiye and consider them an additional channel for accessing raw materials, processing partners, and distribution networks.

However, businesses have been advised to carefully verify each cooperative’s actual capacity, as not all have sufficient capability to conduct international import-export activities.

Four key criteria should be considered when selecting partners, including legal status and financial capacity, supply capacity, quality standards and traceability, and ability to conduct international transactions, the office said.

Commercial contracts should clearly specify product standards, quantities, quality inspection methods, delivery terms (Incoterms), documentation, customs-clearance responsibilities, payment methods, and dispute-settlement mechanisms. For high-value transactions, businesses should also verify their partners’ bank accounts and the authority of those signing contracts.

Food safety is another key consideration. In Türkiye, food safety is controlled throughout the production chain, from seeds, fertilisers and animal feed to production processes, packaging, storage and traceability.

The office recommends that Vietnamese businesses sourcing goods and seeking partners in Türkiye should look beyond prices and supply volumes to assess quality-control systems and product traceability. Such due diligence will help minimise risks and lay the foundation for stable, long-term cooperation. — VNS