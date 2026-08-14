Việt Nam’s exports to New Zealand post strong growth

HÀ NỘI — Although trade turnover remains modest, Việt Nam’s goods exports to New Zealand have recorded strong growth, highlighting considerable potential for further expansion in the market.

According to the Customs Department, two-way trade reached US$844 million in the first half of 2026, of which Việt Nam’s exports to New Zealand totalled $399.7 million, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year, while imports stood at 4444 million.

Electronics, garments and agricultural products remained Việt Nam’s major export categories. Phones and components led the list at $98 million, up 7 per cent year-on-year, followed by computers, electronic products and components at $47.6 million, up 17.8 per cent. Garments generated $31.6 million, up 14.9 per cent, while machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts brought in $29.6 million, up 19.8 per cent. Exports of Vietnamese agricultural, forestry and fishery products also posted strong growth.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that despite its relatively small size, New Zealand offers significant room for expansion and could help Vietnamese exporters diversify their markets. However, imported aquatic products are subject to stringent quality and food safety requirements, broadly comparable to European Union standards.

VASEP noted that from February 2027, tighter controls will apply to several aquatic product categories, including shrimp, lobster and ready-to-eat crab products, which will be subject to testing for Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. The association recommended that Vietnamese seafood businesses use the time available to review their quality management systems and update standards to meet New Zealand’s requirements.

The Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) also described New Zealand as a promising market, saying the country currently imports around $1.23 million worth of Vietnamese cashew nuts per month, but the average import price is relatively high, reflecting strong demand for quality products in the retail and premium segments.

Apart from trade, Việt Nam’s tourism sector is also benefiting from growing interest among New Zealanders. A survey of 2,300 New Zealanders conducted by the Asia New Zealand Foundation found that 39 per cent expressed a desire to visit Việt Nam, ranking the country behind Japan (66 per cent), Singapore (44 per cent) and Thailand (43 per cent), but ahead of Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, arrivals from New Zealand increased 19.4 per cent year on year in the first seven months of 2026. In July alone, arrivals from New Zealand rose 22.4 per cent. — VNS