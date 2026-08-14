Dawn breaks over Tam Tiến fish market

The lives of local fishers depend heavily on the weather. Some trips end with boats returning with holds full of fish and shrimp. On other days, rough seas bring meagre catches, and a whole night’s work may barely cover the cost of the journey.

Even so, local people continue to make their living from the sea, which has become an inseparable part of their lives.

Deep lines etched into weathered faces, hands hardened by years of hauling nets and hurried footsteps across the sand have long been familiar sights along this coast. The sea provides a living, but it also teaches patience and perseverance in the face of nature’s unpredictability.

In recent years, Tam Tiến fish market has become more than a trading place for local residents. Growing numbers of tourists, photographers and visitors seeking authentic local experiences arrive before sunrise to witness the daily rhythm of this coastal fishing community.

In the first light of dawn, foreign visitors can often be seen standing on the beach, carefully capturing boats arriving ashore, fishers unloading their catch and transactions taking place at the water’s edge.

What draws them to Tam Tiến is not large-scale tourism infrastructure or carefully staged services. The market’s appeal lies in its simplest, most ordinary moments.

It is the sight of the sun slowly rising over the sea, boats returning one after another following a long night offshore, and the laughter of fishers after a successful trip. Above all, it is found in the warmth and unaffected simplicity of people whose lives have always been closely tied to the ocean.