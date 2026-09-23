Top leader addresses UNGA 81

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has proposed four major orientations at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.
HCM City has climbed 81 places to 205th among 1,000 cities in Oxford Economics’ 2026 Global Cities Index, with gains in economic performance, human capital and governance helping lift its overall score.
A mother and her two young children were killed when fire swept through their wooden home in a remote part of Lâm Đồng Province, authorities said, with the area's poor access and lack of phone coverage hampering the response.
The University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng has officially started its first Vietnamese language preparatory programme for international students, marking the beginning of an academic journey in Vietnamese language and culture for international students.
ASL Law, a leading full-service law firm in Việt Nam, officially launched its office in Đà Nẵng in a progressive move to expand legal advice services in the rapidly growing urban hub in central Việt Nam.
Digital technology, community health workers and primary health care facilities are being connected to identify risks early, link people to appropriate care and support long-term follow-up appointments.
Deputy PM Lê Tiến Châu requested ministries and localities to shift from developing restructuring plans to implementation with concrete outcomes. He also ordered strict implementation of the policy of transferring public vocational education institutions to local management, except for those meeting clearly defined criteria for special status.
The VNA General Director said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.