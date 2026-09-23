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Top leader addresses UNGA 81

September 23, 2026 - 16:38
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has proposed four major orientations at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.

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VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

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