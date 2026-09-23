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HCM City climbs 81 places in global city rankings

September 23, 2026 - 16:05
HCM City has climbed 81 places to 205th among 1,000 cities in Oxford Economics’ 2026 Global Cities Index, with gains in economic performance, human capital and governance helping lift its overall score.

 

An aerial view of HCM City. The city climbed 81 places to 205th among 1,000 cities in Oxford Economics' 2026 Global Cities Index. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City has climbed 81 places to 205th among 1,000 cities in Oxford Economics’ 2026 Global Cities Index, with gains in economic performance, human capital and governance helping lift its overall score.

The city scored 62.6 points in the index, up from its 286th position in the 2025 edition. It ranked 58 points in economics, 65.7 in human capital, 64.4 in quality of life, 61.7 in environment and 49.7 in governance. 

Compared with last year, Việt Nam’s largest city improved its rankings in three of the five categories. Its governance ranking rose 194 places, human capital 106 places and economics 69 places.

However, its position declined in quality of life and environment, falling 17 and 100 places, respectively.

The results highlight the contrast between the city’s strong economic and human-capital performance and challenges in other aspects of urban development. 

Oxford Economics, a UK-based economic consultancy, assesses the world’s 1,000 largest cities across five categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

The index combines current data with forecasts to assess cities' strengths, weaknesses and future potential. 

Oxford Economics said the 2026 index highlights a shift in global economic activity towards Asia, with cities such as Shenzhen, Taipei (Taiwan - China), Kuala Lumpur and HCM City featuring among the rapidly growing urban economies. 

HCM City was also included in Oxford Economics’ new “Cities to Watch” list for the Asia-Pacific region, which identifies cities showing strong momentum and potential to improve their positions in coming years. 

Within ASEAN, HCM City ranked fifth, behind Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta, and ahead of Manila. 

The ranking comes as HCM City seeks to strengthen its role as a regional economic and financial centre through investment in infrastructure, public transport, urban development and international connectivity.

The city has set a target of entering the world’s top 100 cities by 2030 and becoming a modern, dynamic urban centre and regional innovation hub. — VNS

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