15 years of Franco-Vietnamese legal training marked in HCM City

HCM CITY — A joint Vietnamese-French master's programme in law has marked 15 years of training lawyers and legal professionals in HCM City, with its latest intake beginning this month.

The master of laws programme in international business and comparative law, run by the HCM City University of Law (ULAW) with French and Belgian partner universities, has trained 417 students through 15 intakes since its launch in 2011.

The programme was originally run in cooperation with Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University, the University of Bordeaux, and Toulouse Capitole University.

The Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium later joined the partnership, which initially received support from the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie.

As of 2025, 374 of 378 enrolled students completed the course.

The programme is taught mainly in French, with some modules in English, and focuses on comparative law and legal practice across different jurisdictions.

At a ceremony in HCM City on Tuesday, Dr Lê Trường Sơn, rector of ULAW, said the programme had created an academic environment in which differences in legal systems and cultures could enrich discussion.

“The programme’s prestige has been built through consistent annual efforts and strong ties with law firms, enterprises, and professional bodies, ensuring knowledge is constantly tested against real-world practice.”

Vincent Drapeau, attaché for scientific and higher education cooperation at the French Consulate General in HCM City, said the anniversary reflected the strength of academic and legal ties between Việt Nam and France, built over more than three decades.

The ceremony also saw Prof Laurent Grosclaude, the programme's scientific director, awarded the title of honorary professor in recognition of his contributions to teaching, research, and international cooperation.

Grosclaude described the programme's 15 years as a journey of knowledge, humanity, and diplomacy.

"The programme’s success is demonstrated not only by hundreds of alumni holding key professional positions, but also by the strong community built among faculty, diplomats, practitioners, and students."

He said the anniversary could pave the way for dual-degree and joint doctoral programmes.

Prof Olivier Gout, dean of the faculty of law at Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University, said international cooperation should be part of a university’s "genetic code."

"Cross-cultural legal dialogue could strengthen professional skills and mutual understanding between countries."

For the latest intake, a representative of the newly enrolled 15th class said international students had travelled nearly 10,000 kilometres to study in HCM City, where they could encounter different approaches to law and see that “legal challenges can be approached through multiple perspectives.”

ULAW also used the anniversary to launch "ULAW Link – Alumni du Master DICA", a 14-member liaison committee intended to connect graduates working in law firms, companies, arbitration centres, and research institutes.

The university plans to update the joint curriculum to reflect developments in legal technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

It is also exploring a Việt Nam–France business scholarship fund and new areas of joint specialisation. — VNS