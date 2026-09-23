Ninh Bình pilots digital governance tools in 13 communes, wards

NINH BÌNH — The northern province of Ninh Bình is piloting an Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) and the NinhBinh-S digital citizen app in 13 communes and wards.

The move aims to lay the groundwork for data-driven governance and closer interaction between authorities, residents and businesses.

The IOC is designed as a central data platform to support monitoring, supervision and direction and administration in the digital environment.

The system has been installed at the province’s data centre, with seven operational scenarios developed covering socio-economic affairs, interaction between authorities and residents and businesses, public service monitoring, healthcare, education and land management.

Tạ Quang Phương, Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Science and Technology, said the department had been working to ensure the information reporting system and platforms supporting the IOC and NinhBinh-S operate in a coordinated manner.

As an immediate priority, the department is advising the provincial People’s Committee to review and migrate data from the old system to the new one and connect it with the Government Reporting Information System.

The work is expected to be completed this month.

The department is also supporting departments, sectors and localities in complying with reporting requirements, particularly the sets of indicators needed for the IOC.

Based on updated data, it is working with Viettel to develop visual dashboards at the IOC, enabling provincial leaders to monitor and manage operations through a digital platform.

A digital channel

NinhBinh-S, the province’s official digital citizen app, is intended to provide an online channel connecting authorities with residents and businesses while bringing digital services closer to everyday life.

A key feature is its field reporting function.

Residents can use the app to report problems such as waste, environmental pollution, pavement and road encroachment, traffic safety and order, and electricity and water issues, without having to visit Government offices.

Reports can be accompanied by location information, photographs or videos.

The app also allows residents to track the handling of their reports and assess their satisfaction.

Once submitted, a report is classified and forwarded to the competent authority for assignment and handling.

The result is verified before feedback is sent to the resident.

The process creates a clear chain of interaction: residents report – authorities receive and assign – cases are handled and verified – residents receive feedback.

NinhBinh-S also integrates an administrative digital map and information on healthcare, education, tourism, the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and traditional craft villages.

Users can search for and locate places and access the information on a single platform.

Hoàng Thanh Tùng, head of the Fatherland Front working committee in Tân Lý Village, Ninh Cường Commune, said the app was practical and easy to use, particularly as it brought multiple services together.

He said the field reporting function provided residents with an additional channel to raise problems directly with authorities.

“In the past, a petition might have had to go through several stages before reaching the competent authority. With NinhBinh-S, residents can proactively submit reports through the app, helping ensure information is received more quickly,” Tùng said.

Since early September, members of digital technology teams and community digital transformation teams, together with residents in the 13 communes and wards, have received training on installing and using NinhBinh-S.

At a training session in the commune, officials and residents were shown how to install the app and use its functions.

Lưu Xuân Thi, Deputy Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, said the goal was not simply to get residents to install the application but to encourage regular use so that it could become a routine channel of interaction.

All the 13 communes and wards have now received training and begun piloting NinhBinh-S.

The trial is helping residents and officials familiarise themselves with the system while allowing authorities to collect feedback and refine its functions and operating procedures before wider deployment.

The department of science and technology has ordered relevant departments and sectors to provide complete, timely and accurate data and reports and develop specialised indicators to support direction and administration.

The 13 communes and wards have also been told to implement the approved plan and promptly report difficulties so that the department can provide support and improve the model. — VNS