Áo Dài takes London by storm

Việt Nam’s iconic áo dài has taken centre stage in London, bringing together designers, models and fashion lovers to celebrate the beauty of Vietnamese culture and showcase the traditional dress to an international audience.
An exhibition featuring 26 scientists from around the world who were awarded the Nobel Prize, Abel Prize and Fields Medal has opened at the Đà Nẵng Museum, promoting the role of women in science and their contributions to the development of modern life.
Quảng Ninh is to host the 2026 National Travel Conference and the 2026 National Tourism Promotion Conference on September 23-24 to tackle current challenges, showcase heritage destinations, stimulate visitor demand, and spark a dynamic new era for local tourism.
Renowned for its traditional silk lantern-making heritage, Hội An is a popular destination, with dazzling lantern-lit streets, music and performances, recreational activities that evoke childhood memories and a variety of cultural and artistic programmes reflecting its distinctive local identity.