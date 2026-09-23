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Áo Dài takes London by storm

September 23, 2026 - 16:30
Việt Nam’s iconic áo dài has taken centre stage in London, bringing together designers, models and fashion lovers to celebrate the beauty of Vietnamese culture and showcase the traditional dress to an international audience.

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Artist bridges worlds through piano

Pianist Nguyễn Mỹ Anh, a recipient of a full scholarship from the Vietnamese and Hungarian governments, has made history as the first Vietnamese music teacher in Hungary’s public education system.

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