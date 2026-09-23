Korean Chef Show brings culinary arts and music to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The South Korean Chef Show, which combines culinary arts and music, will take to the stage in Hà Nội and Hải Phòng.

The performances, on September 24 and 27, blend cooking with beatboxing and B-boying – an acrobatic street dance style that originated in New York City during the early 1970s.

The show has been performed in 101 cities in 30 countries around the world, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. It is also known to many under the title Bibap, which premiered in 2011.

The musical is a showdown between two chefs who think their dishes are the best. There are four episodes featuring sushi, pizza, chicken noodles and bibimbap – a globally celebrated Korean rice dish.

Along with the two main chefs, each episode features a cute chef, an attractive chef and a rookie chef to spice things up.

"Vietnamese phở will be together signature dishes from different countries featured in this show," said Park Chan A director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Hà Nội.

"The audience will experience how diverse flavours and cultures can come together, blend and creatte a harmonious whole, much like bibimbap itself.

“The show will be for the audiences of all ages to enjoy together, where artists and the audience can interact directly, creating a vibrant atmosphere on stage and experiencing the full energy and appeal of Korean performing arts.”

The cooking process is presented through b-boying and slapstick comedy, creating a scene as impressive as any Michelin Guide restaurant.

Audience participation is also encouraged. They are even invited on stage to improvise at the request of the actors. The final decision of the culinary showdown is up to the audience.

One of the highlights is the heart-pounding beatboxing. The audience might think it's a pre-recorded sound effect, but it's live, a living experience.

Aside from the comical and exciting scenes featuring skillful performers, impromptu scenes involving audience members really spice up the performance.

The show made debut in Hà Nội in 2023 with two consecutive sold-out nights.

As part of the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Touring K-Arts programme, Chef Show will be performed at 3pm and 7pm at Star Galaxy Event Centre in Hà Nội and at 5pm at Việt – Tiệp Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hải Phòng. — VNS