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Pristine beauty of Pu Sam Cáp cave system

September 23, 2026 - 10:48
The Pu Sam Cáp cave system in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu captivates visitors with its primeval forest, diverse vegetation and spectacular limestone formations.

Pu Sam Cáp offers a striking underground landscape of stalactites, stalagmites and moss-covered rock formations surrounded by pristine forest.

Pu Sam Cáp features a rich and spectacular system of stalactites and stalagmites. VNA/VNS Photos
Some limestone formations resemble the terraced fields cultivated by ethnic communities in Việt Nam’s northwestern region.
Stalactites of various shapes cover the cave ceiling.
Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
In recent years, Pu Sam Cáp has become a popular destination for nature lovers.

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