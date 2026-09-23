Pristine beauty of Pu Sam Cáp cave system

Top leader addresses UNGA 81
1.
Pu Sam Cáp offers a striking underground landscape of stalactites, stalagmites and moss-covered rock formations surrounded by pristine forest.
|Pu Sam Cáp features a rich and spectacular system of stalactites and stalagmites. VNA/VNS Photos
|Some limestone formations resemble the terraced fields cultivated by ethnic communities in Việt Nam’s northwestern region.
|Stalactites of various shapes cover the cave ceiling.
|Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
|Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
|Moss-covered formations create a spectacular landscape inside the cave.
|The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
|The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
|The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
|The spectacular limestone formations have developed over millions of years.
|In recent years, Pu Sam Cáp has become a popular destination for nature lovers.