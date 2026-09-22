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HCM City art troupes celebrate Vietnamese theatre arts

September 22, 2026 - 08:37
Art troupes in HCM City have launched various activities to celebrate Việt Nam Stage Day, which falls on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month, or September 22.
The Huỳnh Long Tuồng Cổ Troupe will stage a classic cải lương tuồng cổ play, Ngũ Long Đại Phá Âm Dương Trận (Five Dragons Break the Yin-Yang Formation) on September 20 as part of the celebration of Việt Nam Stage Day, which falls on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month. — Still photo taken from the troupe’s video

HCM CITY — Art troupes in HCM City have launched various activities to celebrate Việt Nam Stage Day, which falls on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month, or today (September 22).

The event is a special occasion for all artists to gather and pay tribute to the predecessors who had great contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s theatre.

Thousands of artists across various art forms, such as puppetry, drama, cải lương (reformed opera), and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), will review the past year to assess their achievements and encourage themselves and younger generations to contribute more to the industry and create new, high-quality works.

The Huỳnh Long Tuồng Cổ Troupe has staged a classic cải lương tuồng cổ play, Ngũ Long Đại Phá Âm Dương Trận (Five Dragons Break the Yin-Yang Formation), written by the late playwright Bạch Mai and directed by People’s Artist Hữu Quốc.

Cải lương tuồng cổ is an art form combining cải lương and tuồng, which focuses on historical events and national heroes. The art form was initiated by the late People’s Artist Thanh Tòng of Minh Tơ, a leading cải lương troupe in the region, and became very popular after 1975.

Ngũ Long Đại Phá Âm Dương Trận revolves around a female general named Lưu Kim Đính, who possesses unparalleled martial arts and magical power.

She was harmed by villains who trapped her in a Yin-Yang formation to destroy her. To rescue her, the other generals seek sacred creatures everywhere to break the Yin-Yang formation.

The play will feature veteran theatrical stars, such as Hữu Quốc, Meritorious Artists Minh Nhí and Quỳnh Hương, and Bình Tinh, the Huỳnh Long Troupe’s manager, together with other young artists of the troupe.

The show will begin at 7pm at the Hậu Giang Cultural Centre at 259 Hậu Giang Street in Bình Tây Ward.

The HCM City Youth Cultural Centre hosted a celebration of the Việt Nam Stage Day on Sunday, offering traditional music and cải lương performances.

Artists from the city and neighbouring provinces were invited to participate in the event, creating an opportunity for them to meet, share, and preserve the beautiful values of theatre arts and fire up their passion for the art.

The event will run from 8:30am to 4pm at 21 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street in Xuân Hòa Ward.

Leading private theatres in the city, such as Hồng Vân Drama Stage and IDECAF Drama Troupe, also hold commemorative events honouring contributors to Vietnamese theatre art from September 20 to 23. — VNS

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