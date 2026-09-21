Mê Linh brings local products into digital space

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is changing how residents in Mê Linh Commune, Hà Nội, promote and sell local products, giving traditional craft products new ways to reach consumers and helping local businesses expand their markets.

Flower grower Nguyễn Thị Tin in Hạ Lôi Village said social media has provided an additional channel to promote and sell flowers, alongside traditional markets and direct sales at gardens.

“Customers can view flowers on their phones, ask about prices and place orders in advance," Tin said.

"If growers know how to introduce their products online, they have more opportunities to find customers and become more proactive in sales.”

The approach is being expanded as Mê Linh implements Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

In mid-August, the communal People’s Committee organised a livestream to promote the OCOP product '3T Mê Linh Immortal Fresh Flowers'. Local officials and the producer introduced the product, its production process and official purchasing channels.

Nguyễn Như Thuần, owner of the 3T dried-flower business in Đông Cao Village, said livestreaming offered a new way to promote products and introduce consumers to the work and value behind them.

Mê Linh has several three- and four-star OCOP products, including ornamental flowers, Đông Cao red-flesh pomelos, radishes and safe vegetables, said Vice Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Đạt.

The commune plans to organise 15 more livestream sessions on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Zalo and e-commerce platforms.

Digital payment is also being promoted. At Yên Market, the '4.0 Digital Market – Civilised Cashless Payment Street' model helps traders open bank accounts, install mobile banking applications and use QR codes for payments.

The commune aims to provide digital transformation guidance to 100 per cent of business households, equip 95 per cent with QR codes for cashless payments, and help 15 per cent of business households establish online stores on e-commerce platforms, social media or other digital sales platforms.

At the community level, 18 'digital village' groups have been established on iHanoi, while digital cultural houses and free internet access at village cultural houses are also being developed. — VNS