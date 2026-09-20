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Home Life & Style

The art of hand embellishment

September 20, 2026 - 16:07
From tiny beads and crystals, Tăng Mỹ Linh creates delicate brooches that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity. For her and her students, hand embellishment is not only an intricate craft, but also a way to preserve tradition and connect with a younger generation.

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