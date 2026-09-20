The art of hand embellishment

From tiny beads and crystals, Tăng Mỹ Linh creates delicate brooches that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity. For her and her students, hand embellishment is not only an intricate craft, but also a way to preserve tradition and connect with a younger generation.
The Vietnam iContent 2026 programme will spread inspiring stories, high-quality content, and positive actions while encouraging responsible creativity. By fostering a healthy cultural environment in the digital sphere, the initiative serves to promote Việt Nam's rich cultural identity and humanistic values to the world.
For a long-haul holiday, the journey itself can be the greatest hurdle, especially for families travelling with young children or older relatives. Việt Nam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens gives Phú Quốc an immediate advantage, accommodating an extended winter escape with ease.
The Hà Nội and Jazz seminar has offered profound insights into the evolution of jazz in Việt Nam but also outlined a crucial strategic direction to establish the city as a regional jazz hub, contributing to the sustainable development of the capital's cultural industry.
The Điện Biên delegation’s working visit to Laos' Bokeo Province opens new avenues for sustainable tourism growth in both provinces and Laos–Việt Nam–Thailand tourism connections, while further consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.
With a history spanning more than 400 years, Hội An lantern making is a traditional craft that uses saltwater-treated bamboo frames to prevent termite damage, covered with delicate silk. The lanterns produce a soft, warm glow, reflecting the charm of Việt Nam’s cultural heritage.
A cultural space can only truly live up to its purpose when these standards are translated into activities of each agency, organisation and residential community, said a lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.
The first Border Light Festival in the province, a combination of flying drones and giant lanterns, will be held in Lạng Sơn City centre involving Lương Văn Tri, Đông Kinh, Kỳ Lừa and Tam Thanh wards and connected to the cultural space in Hùng Vương Street on September 19-20.