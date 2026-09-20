Việt Nam win first medal at Japan Asian Games

Asian Games

NAGOYA — Việt Nam win a bronze at the 20th Asian Games on September 20 morning, the first official day of competitions of the continental multi-sport festival in Japan.

Nguyễn Hoàng Minh Tân and Trịnh Gia Nghi defeat Indian duo Dsouza Quimcy Joaquim and Beg Mohamed Anas Imran 12-9, 12-6 in the mixed doubles category of tegball at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Centre.

It is the second meet of the teams in this tournament. Previously, Việt Nam overcame India 12-7, 12-10 in the group round on September 18.

It is an unexpected achievement of the athletes who come to Japan to learn more experience and sharpen their skills. This bronze makes Việt Nam the eight team to be name in the medal tally.

Host Japan are currently at No 1 place with two golds, followed by China and Macau-China with one each.

The Vietnamese pair receive VNĐ50 million (US$1,900) from the Việt Nam Asian Games Delegation while their club, the Hoa Lư Sports Training Centre, bonus them $1,000.

Tegball, a visually spectacular and dynamic sport that combines elements of football, table tennis, and freestyle skills, is a new sport in Việt Nam.

It is played on a specially designed curved table, with players using almost every part of the body except the hands and arms. FITEQ, the International Teqball Federation, has more than 150 federation members worldwide.

More results will come from nine sports including swimming, shooting, wushu and mixed martial art on September 20. — VNS