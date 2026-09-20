Top leader departs for UNGA 81 high-level debate, state visit to Canada

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, along with a high-ranking delegation, departed Hà Nội on September 20 morning to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.

The trip will take place from September 20 to 25.

Members of the official delegation include Politburo members and Party Central Committee Secretaries Lê Minh Trí, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy.

Others are Politburo members General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also accompanying the top leader are Party Central Committee members Nguyễn Hải Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Ngô Văn Tuấn, Minister of Finance; Lê Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Industry and Trade; Vũ Hải Quân, Minister of Science and Technology; Trịnh Việt Hùng, Minister of Agriculture and Environment; and Đào Hồng Lan, Minister of Health.

The delegation also includes Tô Ân Xô, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and State President and head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to the US; Đỗ Hùng Việt, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN; and Phạm Vinh Quang, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Canada.

The trip is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening and deepening Việt Nam’s relations with the UN, the US and its partners; promoting more substantive and closely connected Việt Nam–Canada ties; and affirming Việt Nam’s proactive, active and responsible role in global issues, as well as its active contribution to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development. VNA/VNS