Việt Nam, Japan move forward together in new era of development

TOKYO — Japan wishes to work with Việt Nam to build a future in which the two countries become stronger and more prosperous together, while continuing to expand cooperation in diplomacy, security, economy, economic security, culture and people-to-people exchanges, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu said in a message congratulating Việt Nam on its 81st National Day (September 2).

The message was delivered at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on Friday, with the attendance of around 750 delegates, including representatives of the Japanese Government and Diet, local authorities, organisations, businesses, friends, and a large number of Vietnamese people living there.

Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki affirmed that Việt Nam-Japan relations have entered a new stage of development. She said cooperation in areas such as finance, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals and energy would not only promote mutual growth but also contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

Chairwoman of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko expressed her wish to work closely with chairman of the Việt Nam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyễn Duy Ngọc to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu affirmed that bilateral relations are at their best stage of development to date. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit to Việt Nam in May gave fresh momentum to cooperation in science and technology, innovation, green and digital transformation, energy, semiconductors, AI and high-quality human resources.

Việt Nam is entering a new era of development, while Japan is also seeking new drivers of growth, he observed. The two countries have complementary strengths, as well as sufficient trust and determination to move forward together.

The ambassador also spoke highly of the contributions made by the Vietnamese expat community to Japan’s economy and localities, describing them as an important foundation for the future of bilateral relations.

On the occasion, Hiệu thanked the Japanese Government, people, partners and friends for their support and companionship with the embassy over the years. The ambassador stated that the embassy would continue to serve as a bridge, contributing to making the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable. — VNA/VNS