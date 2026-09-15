Bà Nà Hills: From forgotten mountain to global tourism icon

The quest to awaken a slumbering mountain

More than a century ago, in November 1901, an expedition led by French Captain Debay, acting under orders from Governor-General Paul Doumer, first discovered Mount Chúa. Perched 1,487 meters above sea level, it offered a refreshing year-round chill reminiscent of Da Lat.

Before long, the French carved out an idyllic hill station floating high above the mist: a road connecting Bà Nà to the national highway was completed in 1919, followed by nearly 240 colonial villas and guesthouses. It soon became the premier mountain retreat for aristocrats and high-ranking officers throughout Indochina.

Yet the tides of war eroded almost all that the French had built. For decades, the once-fabled haven slowly sank into quiet wilderness. In early 1997, the Đà Nẵng municipal government made a determined effort to revive Bà Nà as an eco-tourism destination, but visitors still numbered only a few tens of thousands each year.

The reason was obvious: the solitary 15-kilometer winding road, notorious for its dizzying hairpin turns, was a harrowing ordeal for anyone venturing up the mountain. And at the summit, beyond the rare cool breeze, there was virtually nothing to experience apart from a scattering of worn-out, weathered stalls and sheds.

Right up until 2009, Bà Nà barely managed to draw 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually. It was precisely out of that widespread disappointment that the folk verse emerged, a bittersweet, self-deprecating joke shared by locals about a hidden jewel abandoned in their own homeland.

Before Sun Group arrived, Bà Nà had caught the eye of several prospective investors. Reflecting on those uncertain days, Sun Group Chairman Đặng Minh Trường once candidly acknowledged that multiple corporations had journeyed to Bà Nà or Fansipan, only to shake their heads and walk away. To any outsider looking in, the venture was a bottomless financial pit fraught with staggering engineering hurdles – one that would take decades just to recoup the initial capital, let alone turn a profit.

In October 2007, when Sun Group’s leaders traveled up the mountain alongside city officials, the desolate wilderness along the path made even the group’s top executives hesitate, momentarily dimming their ambition to build a cable car system here.

But Đà Nẵng’s visionary leaders spoke of Bà Nà with heartfelt tenderness, likening the mountain to the city’s “youngest daughter” and proposing her hand to Sun Group ready to heed the call for a historic tourism revolution.

On September 14, 2007, the Bà Nà Cable Car Service Joint Stock Company was officially founded. The challenge was daunting right from the very start: construct a cable car line to the summit within a single year, without cutting down a single forest tree.

On March 25, 2009, after a grueling, relentless battle against sheer cliffs and unforgiving weather, the Bà Nà – Suối Mơ cable car line officially commenced operation, claiming four Guinness World Records in a single stroke. That was the day Mount Chúa was awakened from its deep sleep – and the moment the countdown began on the final days of that old folk rhyme.

A journey that captivated the world

From that maiden cable car journey, each passing year brought travelers an alluring new reason to return. The poetic refrain “Bà Nà Hills – The path to fairy land” bloomed and took root in the memories of Đà Nẵng’s people over the next 16 to 17 years, completely replacing the self-mocking verse of days gone by.

In 2018, the Golden Bridge, spanning nearly 150 meters and cradled aloft by giant, weathered stone hands, made its debut, sending shockwaves through the global media landscape. Thousands of leading international news outlets, television channels, and renowned travel platforms such as CNN, BBC, The New York Times, TIME, Fox News, and The Guardian poured out breathless acclaim for the architectural wonder.

Yet the Golden Bridge was merely the overture to an ever-unfolding symphony. Wonder after wonder came to life: Helios Waterfall, adorned with an exquisite bronze sculpture collection from Italy’s world-renowned Frilli Gallery; the mystical Time Gate; the majestic Lunar Castle (2022), unveiling the enchanting saga of the Sun and Moon Kingdoms; Eclipse Square; and, most recently, the artisanal Bà Nà Brew House alongside the vibrant Pop Mart store. Each creation serves as an irresistible invitation: inspiring first-timers to pack their bags, while beckoning those who have been before to discover the mountain anew.

The World Travel Awards have continuously honored Bà Nà with its highest accolades, from “Asia’s Leading Theme Park” to the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction.” The Golden Bridge alone was crowned the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge” for four consecutive years and was celebrated as a “New Wonder of the World” by the Daily Mail in 2021.

From a wilderness peak to an engine of growth

Looking back on Đà Nẵng’s tourism trajectory over the past two decades, Sun World Bà Nà Hills has proven to be far more than just a mountain resort; it has acted as a strategic springboard, sparking an unprecedented renaissance for the entire local travel industry.

Between 2009 and 2018, visitor numbers to Bà Nà surged more than 160-fold, propelling a dramatic 463% rise in total travelers pouring into Đà Nẵng. During that same span, Đà Nẵng International Airport evolved from a quiet gateway handling roughly 2 million passengers in 2009 into a buzzing international aviation hub welcoming over 13.3 million by 2018.

During the post-pandemic recovery era (2021–2024), Bà Nà firmly safeguarded its role as an indispensable pillar of growth, accelerating nearly 22-fold. It became the vital catalyst that helped the total volume of accommodated visitors in Đà Nẵng soar more than ninefold in just three years.

Most recently, Agoda booking data in the first half of 2026 revealed that Đà Nẵng had ascended to 6th place among Asia’s top repeat destinations – a powerful draw owed in large part to the enduring allure of signature icons like Sun World Bà Nà Hills and the Golden Bridge. These vibrant figures are living testaments to Bà Nà’s pioneering spirit in defining and elevating Đà Nẵng on the world tourism stage.

Beyond milestone figures, Bà Nà has maintained its status as a resilient, magnetic anchor: for three straight years (2022–2024), visitor growth held firm above 20% annually despite broader economic fluctuations. Behind this enduring momentum lies a large-scale operational ecosystem that provides secure livelihoods for thousands of direct and indirect workers throughout the supply chain.

Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW of the Politburo designated Đà Nẵng as one of the nation's three primary tourism growth poles alongside Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City. Realizing this ambitious vision demands world-class landmarks like Sun World Bà Nà Hills, globally recognized symbols like the Golden Bridge, and the dedicated stewardship of strategic investors like Sun Group, the vital keystones empowering the city to lead the tourism awakening across Central Vietnam and the nation.

Over the past 19 years, Mount Chúa was not merely awakened; it continues to shine ever brighter across the world map. And as Sun World Bà Nà Hills dreams of new summits, its journey marches onward – proudly asserting the stature of an inspiring Vietnamese tourism icon reaching for the world.