VIFA ASEAN 2026: Over 600 Booths and Hundreds of Furniture Brands Drive Global Supply Chain Connections

The 4th Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair – VIFA ASEAN 2026, under the theme "Gathering All Best Southeast Asian Furniture", is attracting significant attention from the domestic and international business community. The event will take place from September 2 to 5, 2026, at Hall B, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Tân Mỹ Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City.

The Fair brings together 600 booths featuring 200 exhibitors from Vietnamese provinces and cities, including Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Khánh Hòa, Tây Ninh, Đồng Nai, as well as countries and territories such as the USA, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

VIFA ASEAN affirms its position as a strategic bridge for buyers to source quality, diverse indoor and outdoor furniture and finalize orders efficiently right at the event. Coming to VIFA ASEAN 2026, buyers will gain access to a rich supply map, ranging from modern residential and office furniture to handicraft masterpieces deeply imbued with cultural identity.

The reputation and appeal of VIFA ASEAN 2026 are guaranteed through the companionship and active participation of a series of prestigious industry brands such as: Sangtang, Global Furniture, An Hòa Phát Furniture, The Rug Republic, Gia Nhiên, MP Craft, Minh Bảo, Giao Châu, Southeast Asia Handicraft, MT Pottery, Hiền Lương, HEMR, Executive, Alo House, Phúc Thành, Kingtec, Hanova, Thanh Ngọc, Việt Tre, and more.

Together with domestic and international government authorities and associations such as: Tây Ninh Industrial Promotion and Trade Promotion Center, Hà Nội Handicraft and Craft Village Association, Vietnam Handicraft Exporters Association (VietCraft), Hồ Chí Minh City SIYB Business Club, Vietnam Alumni Community, Vietnam Records Institute (VietMaster), Royal Thai Consulate, Commercial Office (Thai Trade Center) HCMC, The Indonesian Furniture and Crafts Industry Association (HIMKI), Malaysia Business Chamber Vietnam (MBC), Nordic Business Association in Vietnam, Young Entrepreneurs Network Development Program, China Greater Bay Area Design Industry Brand Zone (BADA), Fujian Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export, Foshan Enterprises Going Global Comprehensive Service Center, and others.

Offering a comprehensive perspective on modern architectural and construction trends, the VIFA House & Building Pavilion at VIFA ASEAN 2026 is a specialized exhibition area gathering exhibitors that provide solutions for homes and buildings – ranging from construction materials, equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture, to smart home technology and solutions from international exhibitors. This space is expected to expand networking opportunities between manufacturers and investors, architects, contractors, project developers, and the domestic and international buyer community, contributing to completing the exhibition ecosystem of VIFA ASEAN 2026.

To optimize the experience and provide maximum convenience for international buyers, the Organizers of VIFA ASEAN 2026 offer the following programs:

• Industry Seminar: A series of in-depth seminars held over two days, September 3–4, 2026, featuring the following topics:

o Huiyuan Culture Group: China–Vietnam Home & Furniture E-Commerce Trade Matching Event 2026.

o TikTok Shop: Home Living - The Home and Lifestyle Category.

o Wayfair: From Vietnam to Every Global Living Space with Wayfair.

• VIFA B2B Coffee & Matching:

o A 1:1 networking area between buyers and exhibitors, supporting partner searches and driving collaboration opportunities.

o Also serves as a trade and resting space for buyers, offering opportunities to participate in social media interactive activities to receive complimentary coffee gifts.

Furthermore, located within Hall B of VIFA ASEAN 2026, the SIGTEX Vietnam 2026 Pavilion offers comprehensive solutions in the fields of green technology, industrial machinery and accessories, electrical and electronic equipment, and clean and renewable energy. By consolidating SIGTEX into a specialized pavilion, the event creates a strategic trade hub, deeply connecting the supporting industry and sustainable manufacturing community with a network of domestic and international investors and buyers.

Notably, Vietnam International Sourcing – VIS 2026, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will take place from September 3 to 5, 2026, at Hall A – SECC. It is expected to gather over 400 Vietnamese exhibitors across key export sectors, including Food & Beverage, Home Appliances & Furniture, Lifestyle & Health, and the Export Supply Chain. Through promotion by Vietnam’s Trade Office network across various countries, the exhibition attracts a large turnout of international purchasing groups, buyers, importers, and distributors to source supplies and establish cooperative relationships with Vietnamese businesses, such as AEON, Central Retail, Walmart, and others.

With the combined communication resonance of VIFA ASEAN 2026 and Vietnam International Sourcing 2026, the events will create a powerful spillover effect across global business communities, associations, and organizations, attracting major sourcing groups, buyers, importers, and large distributors to the exhibition.

For more information, please visit:

• Our website: https://vifaasean.com

• Visitor Registration (Free): https://registration.vifaasean.com/clientLogin