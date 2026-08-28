Fly to Hồ Chí Minh City, Unlock 600,000 VND in Exclusive Perks for a Bà Đen Mountain Day Trip

As one of Việt Nam’s premier international gateways, HCMC captivates visitors with its vibrant energy, diverse culture, and renowned culinary scene. However, it also serves as an excellent launchpad for exploring neighboring provinces. Just 100 kilometers from the city center, Tây Ninh is rapidly emerging as an ideal day-trip destination.

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hà Nội or Hai Phong to HCMC who purchase the Vân Sơn Peak – Hàng Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Bà Đen Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Vân Sơn Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

The promotion applies to both domestic and international travelers with actual flight dates between August 9 and September 15. Upon landing in HCMC, passengers have seven days to redeem their benefits, with the final redemption date being September 15. To claim the perks, visitors simply need to present their boarding pass and a valid passport or ID at the Sun World Bà Đen Mountain ticket office. Please note that the offer is strictly for the passenger named on the boarding pass and is non-transferable.

Expanding Horizons Beyond the HCMC Gateway

A scenic two-hour drive from HCMC makes Tây Ninh an incredibly convenient option for a round-trip day excursion. The striking contrast between the bustling urban rhythm of the metropolis and the serene, culturally rich natural landscapes of Bà Đen Mountain offers travelers a multifaceted experience without requiring major itinerary changes.

Standing at 986 meters, Bà Đen Mountain is affectionately known as the "Roof of the South" and serves as the ultimate tourism symbol of Tây Ninh. From the mountain's base, the modern cable car system transports visitors to Vân Sơn Peak, unveiling sweeping views of the plains below, lush gardens amid the clouds, and a magnificent complex of large-scale Buddhist landmarks.

The promotional combo connects two key areas: Vân Sơn Peak and Hang Pagoda. The Silver WOW Pass grants priority access to select lanes, saving visitors valuable sightseeing time. Meanwhile, the Vân Sơn Buffet ticket offers a premium dining experience right on the mountaintop, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling day trip.

For international tourists traversing Việt Nam from north to south, this offer creates a natural bridge between destinations. After flying from Hà Nội or Hai Phong to HCMC, travelers can easily dedicate a day to exploring Tây Ninh before diving back into the dynamic energy of the South’s largest city or venturing to other regional hotspots.

A Day Immersed in Southern Nature and Culture

A day at Sun World Bà Đen Mountain goes far beyond cable car rides and sightseeing. At the summit, visitors can marvel at the 72-meter-tall Tây Bổ Đà Sơn Bodhisattva statue, the 36-meter-tall Maitreya Bodhisattva statue, and the unique “Ceramic Sutras – Sounds of the World” exhibition, which features over 400 intricate artworks.

This harmonious blend of high-altitude landscapes, vibrant gardens, and Buddhist art spaces allows international guests to connect with Vietnamese cultural and spiritual life in an intuitive, deeply felt way. Visitors can ride through the clouds, admire the architecture, savor local cuisine, and comfortably return to HCMC by nightfall.

Cultural events add even more allure to the journey. On August 30 and 31, the distinctive "Leaf Market" highlights a unique Tây Ninh tradition where participants use tree leaves instead of money to exchange for food, spreading a spirit of sharing and hospitality. Furthermore, for Việt Nam's National Day on September 2, the mountain peak will host a grand flag-raising ceremony and various cultural activities, blanketing the summit in the proud red of the national flag.

For international tourists, these are not merely seasonal events; they are profound opportunities to understand how the Vietnamese people preserve their traditions, express gratitude to their ancestors, and celebrate community spirit and national pride.

Leaving behind one of Việt Nam’s most dynamic international gateways, travelers only need to set aside a single day to step into a completely different world—one characterized by majestic nature, indigenous culture, and the distinctive spiritual life of the Southern region. The 600,000 VND promotional package does more than just add value to the trip; it serves as a compelling incentive for global travelers to expand their itinerary from Hồ Chí Minh City to the sacred peaks of Tây Ninh.