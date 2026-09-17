Việt Nam and Australia share experiences in administration

ĐÀ NẴNG – Recommendations from Australian experts would help the country build effective institutions and improve administration, while boosting grassroots leadership in Việt Nam’s evolving two-tier local government system.

That was the message from Director of the Academy of Politics Region 3 Đoàn Triệu Long speaking at the fourth Việt Nam-Australia Forum, stressing that Australian Public Service (APS) Reform.

Long also said Australia had initiated public service models in improving quality and effectiveness from government agencies to local administration as well as leadership skills through deep implementation of public services on the basis of good governance, accountability and transparency.

“Việt Nam could learn experience from Australia through the ongoing APS Reform programme," Long said.

"Skills and knowledge from practical implementation in improving integrity, service delivery and capability across government agencies will offer valuable lessons for Việt Nam to transform into effective public service and governance ability in the new ‘rising era’.

“We hope that the positive Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Australia will further strengthen the very closer ties between the two countries in many sectors, including public service and governance leadership at different levels, from central government to local authorities.”

The director emphasised that Australia had supported Việt Nam in human resources training through Aus4Skills and Aus4Growth programmes as well as Aus4Innovation.

Addressing the forum, acting deputy head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam, Naomi Cook, said: ”This forum takes place at a moment of great confidence and ambition in the relationship between Australia and Việt Nam.

"Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the trust between our countries and our shared determination to turn that trust into practical co-operation.

"The visit of General Secretary and President, Tô Lâm, to Australia last month gave new momentum to that work.

“Đà Nẵng’s transition to a two-tier local government model is therefore not only an institutional reform, it is a leadership task.

"It is an opportunity to clarify accountability, build a capable workforce, use evidence well and ensure that services remain responsive as institutions change.

“There is no single model that can simply be transferred from Australia to Việt Nam. Our histories, institutions and circumstances are different.

"The value of today’s forum lies in honest exchange: sharing what has worked, being open about what has not worked and considering which lessons may be useful in each country’s context.”

“The Việt Nam-Australia Centre is an important part of this exchange. As a flagship initiative under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it demonstrates what Australia and Việt Nam can achieve when high-level political commitment is matched by strong institutions and an enduring professional relationship.”

Jo Talbot from the Australia Public Service Commission and Vanessa Roarty from Service Australia shared experiences of Australia’s continuing journey to make services simpler, more connected and more centred on the people who use them.

The APS Reform programme is structured around six implementation principles, four pillars and 59 initiatives contributing to achieving eight outcomes – designed to deliver a better public service for all Australians.

At present, 40 of 59 APS Reform initiatives are complete, with agencies working on adopting and embedding changes, Australian experts shared.

Trần Thị Kim Phượng, deputy director of the city’s Public Service Centre, said Đà Nẵng’s administration has drastically changed by providing service in line with the people’s requests.

She said the centre has prepared a solid database for offering a 'one-stop shop' and easy online procedures.

Chatbot kiosks and a complete online service have been online for 24 hours and more

than 99 per cent of requests by residents returned on time.

Post offices and banks are also destinations for public service connections for everyone at anytime and anywhere, she said.

The forum, which is a flagship initiative of the Việt Nam-Australia Centre and supported by the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam and the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, has provided a platform for leaders and policymakers from both countries to exchange practical solutions to share governance challenges and strengthen co-operation under the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. VNS