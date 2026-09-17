Boat capsizes while carrying people across river in Nghệ An, no casualties reported

HÀ NỘI — A small boat intended to carry people across the Hội Nguyên River in the central province of Nghệ An capsized Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported.

The information was provided by Đậu Đức Truyền, chairman of the People's Committee of Yên Hòa Commune, where the river is located.

Yên Hòa Commune is separated from the province's centre by the river and was previously connected to it by the Trung Thắng Bridge.

The bridge serves as a vital transport route for more than 1,000 residents living in the commune's remote villages, but has been washed away by floods twice, once in 2025 and most recently in late August.

In response to this situation, Yên Hòa authorities established a task force to use small boats to help residents and students cross the river.

At about 4pm Wednesday, a boat was carrying residents across the river when a surge of water from upstream caused the river level to rise.

The boat's stern unexpectedly snagged on a line as it approached the river bank, causing it to lose balance, tilt to one side and submerge.

Tasked forces on guard nearby immediately rushed over to bring passengers ashore.

No one was injured or placed in a life-threatening situation.

"Everyone on board was wearing a life jacket, so fortunately, there were no tragic consequences," said Yên Hòa chairman Truyền.

The boat was retrieved from water, and all boat-based transport across the river was suspended following the incident.

Authorities said they would continue to monitor weather conditions and water levels on the river.

River crossings during the rainy season were only be considered in cases of extreme emergency, such as transporting patients for urgent medical care, and were accompanied by strict safety measures, according to the commune's authorities.

Competent forces were deployed to remain on standby to monitor warnings and water levels, and prevent river-crossing ateempts from residents. — VNS