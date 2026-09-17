Floodwaters rise above highest warning level in Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — According to the Ninh Bình Province Hydro-Meteorological Station, the water level of the Hoàng Long River at Bến Đế Station peaked at 4.42m at 2am on September 17, 0.42m above warning level three, before beginning to recede slowly.

The Đáy River was continuing to rise and was forecast to peak at Phủ Lý and Ninh Bình on Wednesday afternoon or evening. Water levels were expected to exceed warning level three at Phủ Lý and reach around warning level two at Ninh Bình.

Water levels on rivers across the province are expected to remain high and fluctuate over the next 12 to 24 hours, affecting residents’ daily lives. VNS