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Floodwaters rise above highest warning level in Ninh Bình

September 17, 2026 - 11:17
Water levels on the Hoàng Long River have begun to recede slowly after peaking 0.42m above the highest warning level, while several areas of Ninh Bình remain at risk of flooding.

NINH BÌNH — According to the Ninh Bình Province Hydro-Meteorological Station, the water level of the Hoàng Long River at Bến Đế Station peaked at 4.42m at 2am on September 17, 0.42m above warning level three, before beginning to recede slowly.

The Đáy River was continuing to rise and was forecast to peak at Phủ Lý and Ninh Bình on Wednesday afternoon or evening. Water levels were expected to exceed warning level three at Phủ Lý and reach around warning level two at Ninh Bình.

Water levels on rivers across the province are expected to remain high and fluctuate over the next 12 to 24 hours, affecting residents’ daily lives. VNS

Water levels on the Hoàng Long River are receding slowly after reaching their peak.
Heavy rain causes localised flooding along sections of Tràng An Road in Ninh Bình Province.
Water levels on the Hoàng Long River are receding slowly after reaching their peak.
Water levels on the Hoàng Long River are receding slowly after reaching their peak.
Heavy rain causes localised flooding along sections of Tràng An Road in Ninh Bình Province. VNA/VNS Photos Đức Phương

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