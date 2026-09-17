Việt Nam, Laos cooperate to bust transnational online fraud ring

LÀO CAI — Public security forces of Việt Nam and Laos have cooperated to bust a transnational criminal ring operating in cyberspace in the Lao northern province of Bokeo, using computer networks, telecommunications networks and electronic devices to illegally appropriate property.

Previously, through professional operations, the public security department of Việt Nam’s northwestern province of Lào Cai detected a criminal ring that created Facebook accounts to make friends with people via social media before luring them into performing tasks such as placing orders in exchange for commissions through fake e-commerce websites, thereby appropriating their assets.

Determining that this was a large-scale fraud ring operating across national borders, the head of the department ordered the establishment of a specialised investigation team and the mobilisation of forces to dismantle the ring.

The case was also reported to leaders of the Ministry of Public Security to exchange information and coordinate with the General Department of Police under the Lao Ministry of Public Security.

On September 12, the specialised investigation team, in coordination with the Lao General Department of Police, conducted a raid and arrested 91 members of the criminal organisation.

They grouped 64 Vietnamese citizens and 27 foreign nationals, among them the ringleader and key members of the ring. The forces also seized all 65 computers and 192 mobile phones of various types.

The 64 Vietnamese suspects and related exhibits were handed over to the Vietnamese side.

Initial investigations showed that from early this year until their arrest, members of the criminal ring defrauded thousands of Vietnamese victims of more than VNĐ1.5 trillion (about US$57 million).

Lào Cai police are continuing to expand the investigation, clarify the case and consolidate evidence to initiate legal proceedings and strictly handle the suspects in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS