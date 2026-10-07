VIB raises $1 billion in international funding plan, completes $285 million syndicated loan

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has completed a US$285 million three-year syndicated loan from nine financial institutions in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan (China) and Hong Kong (China), as part of a plan to raise about $1 billion in medium- and long-term funding from international markets in 2026.

The loan was arranged by United Overseas Bank (UOB), Maybank Securities and Cathay United Bank, with the three banks and China Construction Bank acting as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. Five other international financial institutions also participated.

The facility was disbursed in three tranches during 2026, VIB said.

The cost of funds was about 30 basis points lower than VIB's previous syndicated loan, helping the bank secure medium-term funding at a lower cost while diversifying its funding base.

Seven of the participating institutions had previously joined VIB's syndicated loans, while two were new partners. The continued participation of existing lenders reflects their long-standing relationships with VIB and confidence in the bank, it said.

The bank added that the addition of new partners also shows its ability to access capital markets and expand its network of international financial institutions, particularly while global financial markets remain volatile.

"Completing the $285 million syndicated loan is an important step in VIB's plan to expand international funding in 2026," Chief Executive Officer Hàn Ngọc Vũ said.

"Beyond the size of the funding, we focus on cost of funds, tenor and the diversity of our partners," Vũ said, adding that the transactions would help broaden the bank's international relationships and diversify its access to funding.

VIB's total outstanding foreign funding, including short-, medium- and long-term facilities, currently stands at $1.6 billion and is expected to reach $2 billion in 2027, the bank said.

The bank plans to pursue further international funding transactions as part of efforts to diversify its funding structure and support its growth strategy.

"UOB has been a trusted partner to VIB for many years, supporting its growth through access to international funding markets," Lee Chin Hwoi, managing director of Loan Financing Group, Group Investment Banking at UOB, said.

"This transaction reflects both our confidence in VIB’s long-term prospects and the strength of our enduring partnership."

The newly raised funds will support lending to retail customers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients, VIB said.

In the second quarter, VIB launched a VNĐ15 trillion preferential lending programme with interest rates starting at 8 per cent a year, targeting SMEs, manufacturers, import-export businesses and supply-chain participants.

The bank also offers mortgages with fixed interest rates for up to five years, helping borrowers plan their financing costs and achieve their home ownership goals.

Alongside expanding its international funding, VIB continues to strengthen its capital base. The bank's charter capital reached VNĐ37.35 trillion after it issued more than 323 million shares to pay a 9.5 per cent stock dividend, while outstanding loans stood at nearly VNĐ400 trillion at the end of the second quarter.

The bank reported more than VNĐ5.18 trillion in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2026.

VIB said strengthening its capital base and securing additional medium- and long-term international funding would provide a stronger financial foundation to meet customer credit demand while maintaining a focus on liquidity management, risk control and operating efficiency. — VNS