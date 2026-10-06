adidas Vietnam: Techcombank Hanoi Marathon brings runners together and aligns with adidas ambitions

HÀ NỘI — The fifth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon attracted more than 14,500 runners from 57 countries and territories, further cementing its position as one of the capital’s signature sporting events.

adidas joined the event as the Official Apparel Sponsor, providing race apparel for participating runners. Along a route that links some of Hà Nội’s most iconic landmarks, runners in adidas gear experienced a city where centuries-old heritage, cultural traditions and a vibrant modern lifestyle come together.

Sergio Pinzon Enciso, managing director of adidas Vietnam, said the marathon is among the events reflecting the rapid growth of community sports in Việt Nam while encouraging a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Many runners also praised the adidas race shirt for being lightweight, breathable and comfortable across the different race distances. According to the manufacturer, the shirt is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester (REC.PET), with the aim of enhancing runners’ comfort throughout the race.

Pinzon Enciso said the event’s growing appeal and its ability to bring the running community together were key reasons for adidas to partner with the marathon.

“The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon is recognised as one of the most prestigious and influential running events in Việt Nam. The scale of the event, together with its ability to bring together tens of thousands of runners and sports enthusiasts, aligns with adidas’ ambition to develop and strengthen the running community in Việt Nam.”

The marathon’s growth over five editions also reflects the increasing maturity of Việt Nam’s running community. The rising participation of runners of different ages and abilities shows that running is becoming an increasingly important part of modern lifestyles, while creating opportunities for people to connect with one another and with the city around them.

The event’s combination of sport and local heritage is another aspect appreciated by adidas. Passing through Hà Nội’s iconic landmarks, the route gives runners a distinctive experience of a city shaped by its heritage and global connections, while allowing international participants to discover more of Hà Nội and Việt Nam through sport.

“We see tremendous potential in Việt Nam’s running community, reflected in the growing number of participants, a strong sense of togetherness and a shared desire to push beyond personal limits. The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon is a strong example of this development,” Enciso said.

For adidas, this makes the event more than just a race. It is an opportunity to connect people through sport, bring sport and culture closer together and turn individual efforts into positive values for the wider community.

“Through this partnership, we hope to support the continued growth of an event that is making a positive impact on Việt Nam’s running community, while helping enhance the experience of runners along every kilometre of the course,” Enciso said.

As more people turn to physical activity as part of a healthier lifestyle, events such as the Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon can serve as catalysts for positive change in the community. From individual strides to the wider values created by coming together, the journey also gives global brands such as adidas an opportunity to support a more active, healthy and forward-looking running community.