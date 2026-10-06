Vietnam Elevator Expo 2026 to connect industry supply chain in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Elevators Exhibition (Vietnam Elevator Expo 2026) will bring elevator and escalator businesses, suppliers and industry professionals together in HCM City from December 3 to 5, focusing on technology, safety and solutions for modern buildings.

The sixth edition will take place at Hall B of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) under the theme 'Elevators – The Rhythm of Modern Architecture'. It is jointly organised by the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA) and VINEXAD.

The exhibition will cover different stages of the industry supply chain, from manufacturing and component supply to design, installation, operation, maintenance and servicing.

Products and solutions will include passenger and goods elevators, home elevators and escalators, together with control systems, variable frequency drives, sensors, control panels, steel wire ropes, belts, guide rails, pulleys and elevator doors.

Safety equipment such as overspeed governors, buffers and emergency rescue devices will also be displayed, alongside materials and finishing solutions including steel, aluminium, glass, insulation materials, lighting, ventilation and lift-car interiors.

The exhibition will also feature IoT and artificial intelligence applications, remote monitoring and maintenance, building management system integration and energy-saving solutions.

According to the organisers, the event will enable Vietnamese elevator companies to meet manufacturers and component suppliers, compare technical solutions and explore partnerships, while suppliers can present their capabilities and expand distribution networks.

The event's theme highlights the relationship between elevator systems and modern architectural design. Alongside safety and operational efficiency, discussions will cover comfort, aesthetics and the integration of elevators into residential and commercial buildings.

Architects, engineers, contractors and property developers will have opportunities to engage with businesses on equipment selection, lift-car design, installation and maintenance.

Experiences from the Hanoi edition in 2026, which was held in April, highlighted the role of direct business meetings. A representative of RND Lâm Anh, which showcased access-control, emergency communication and IoT solutions, said the exhibition helped the company connect with elevator companies and building management organisations.

"Taking part in the exhibition was an important step forward for us. At the event, RND Lâm Anh connected with elevator companies and building management organisations, opening up discussions that could lead to partnerships for the implementation of IoT solutions," the representative said.

AJ Tian, CEO of United Elite Partners Company, which presented the Heeidung Lift brand, said the company held discussions with more than six potential distributors during the first two days of the Hanoi exhibition.

"That was a very positive sign for Heeidung Lift's first participation in the exhibition in Hanoi," Tian said. — BIZHUB/VNS