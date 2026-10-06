First order pilot plan for strategic tech products to commercialise research findings

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade will develop a pilot plan to generate first orders for strategic technology products and submit it to relevant authorities by the second quarter of 2027.

This initiative aims to resolve bottlenecks hindering the commercialisation of research findings and the market launch of technology products.

The move was made after the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation assessed that the approval and implementation of strategic technology development tasks across various ministries and agencies remain inconsistent, and the commercialisation of research results continues to face challenges.

Many local science and technology projects do not truly stem from market or business needs, nor do they clearly define output products or specific application sites.

At a recent committee meeting, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng noted that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation must make tangible contributions to the economy's growth, productivity and competitiveness.

To address this bottleneck, the PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Finance to develop a pilot plan to generate first orders for strategic technology products, setting a submission deadline of the second quarter of 2027.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has also been tasked with coordinating with ministries, agencies and localities to review and remove obstacles to commercialising research results. The ministry will be required to propose amendments and supplements to streamline legal regulations regarding science and technology trading platforms, and to report to the Prime Minister by the end of October.

Corporations, enterprises and banks are also required to play a central role in the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. They are expected to participate across the entire value chain, from identifying needs, placing orders, conducting research, selecting technology, investing, and testing, to technology adoption, mastery, commercialisation, production organisation and market development.

The PM has also tasked the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Public Security, to promote the attraction of large FDI projects for data centres and high-performance computing centres, linked to technology transfer and data security assurance.

These agencies are also assigned the task of proposing incentive mechanisms and streamlined investment procedures, with a report due to authorities by November.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade must continue carrying out power development plans and projects to ensure energy supplies, particularly for data centres. — BIZHUB/VNS