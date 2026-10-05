Vietjet wins CAPA Asia Low Cost/Hybrid Airline of the Year award

CHITOSE — Vietjet has been named Asia Low Cost/Hybrid Airline of the Year by aviation consultancy CAPA – Centre for Aviation, recognising its strategy of combining low-cost operations with a broader range of fares and services.

The award was presented at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia 2026 in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan last week.

Vietjet, which has operated for 15 years, has been developing a hybrid airline model focused on operational efficiency and cost discipline while offering passengers greater choice in fares, amenities and services, the airline said.

"For Vietjet, hybrid means offering passengers more choices and better experiences on a foundation of competitive fares, operational efficiency and safety," said Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương, vice chairwoman of Vietjet's board of directors and group chief financial officer.

The carrier said its hybrid strategy includes expanding its wide-body Airbus A330 fleet and offering a broader range of products targeting leisure, visiting friends and relatives and business travellers.

Vietjet has also announced plans to deploy Starlink satellite internet across its fleet, allowing passengers to access high-speed connectivity during flights.

The airline is investing in an aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thành and exploring the development of aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in Việt Nam. It is also expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, data, technology and cybersecurity, it said.

International expansion remains a key part of Vietjet's growth strategy, with the airline investing in new-generation aircraft and expanding its international network while developing capabilities in training, maintenance, ground services and technology.

CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence recognise airlines and aviation industry leaders for achievements in strategy, innovation and contributions to the development of the sector.

The award adds to a series of international recognitions for Vietjet, the airline said. — VNS