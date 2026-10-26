Festivities to celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day in HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City will launch a series of cultural, art, and entertainment activities from mid-November to celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day on November 24.

The city will host the festival with the theme of Ngày Hội Đại Đoàn Kết - Sắc Màu Văn Hóa Việt (National Great Unity Day – Colours of Vietnamese Culture) on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in Sài Gòn Ward from November 18-24.

The festival also marks National Great Unity Day on November 18 and Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day on November 21.

The programme will include an art exhibition of propaganda posters and photos that praise the country, its culture, people, and life, as well as the city’s urban life, festivals, and destinations.

The works will also highlight the city’s achievements in cultural industries such as cinema, music, performing arts, fine arts, and fashion, as well as its typical cultural and sports institutions, events, and cultural products in the 2021-2025 period.

The exhibition will open at Chi Lăng Park in Sài Gòn Ward from November 18-25.

The festival will set up an experience space on Nguyễn Huệ from November 22-24 to introduce the city’s potential in cinema, performing arts, software and entertainment games, handicrafts, advertising, cultural tourism, and digital transformation.

The area will feature screenings of outstanding feature films, short films, documentaries, and TV series reflecting the city’s people and cultural life.

Visitors can view and experience activities to learn about traditional performing arts at the event.

A special traditional performing arts performance will present cải lương (reformed opera), tài tử music, and hát bội (classical opera), bringing together art troupes, artisans and artists from the city and neighbouring provinces and cities.

The city will host visual and audio shows combining 3D mapping technology to highlight Việt Nam’s history and culture. The shows will take place in front of the headquarters of the HCM City People’s Committee on Lê Thánh Tôn Street in Sài Gòn Ward from November 21-24.

The fireworks display and art gala will be held on November 24 on Nguyễn Huệ Street, and at Bình Dương New City in Bình Dương Ward and Tam Thắng Square in Vũng Tàu Ward.

In addition, the HCM City International Photography Festival will take place from November 19-24 at Lê Văn Tám Park on Hai Bà Trưng Street in Tân Định Ward and the HCM City Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward.

The festival will include photo exhibitions, workshops, talk shows, photo contests, and an art camp for both Vietnamese and international artists.

An art exhibition, TP. HCM – Văn Hóa Sáng Tạo, Kiến Tạo Tương Lai (HCM City – Creative Culture, Shaping the Future), will display paintings, sculptures, installation works, and graphic art works to reflect the city’s cultural identity, development, and creativity.

The event will open at the city's Fine Arts Museum at 97 Phó Đức Chính in Bến Thành Ward, and Lam Sơn Square in Sài Gòn Ward from November 20-24.

During the celebration of Việt Nam Culture Day, HCM City will organise free cultural and sports activities at theatres, museums, cultural houses, public spaces, tourist areas, industrial zones and schools in 168 wards, communes and special zones.

The city will offer ticket exemptions and discounts at state-owned museums, relic sites and theaters. — VNS