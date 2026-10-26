Quảng Trị to launch monthly cultural, tourism event series

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province will launch a series of cultural and tourism events lasting seven days each month, from the 24th to the 30th, starting in November 2026, under the theme A Land of Wonders, a Sacred Land of Fire.

The programme will combine tourism promotion activities, cultural and artistic performances, and local experiences. It aims to attract more visitors throughout the year, reduce tourism seasonality, stimulate the night-time economy and spread visitor flows across the province.

The theme highlights the connection between Quảng Trị’s natural landscapes, including caves, forests and coastal areas, and its historical legacy, wartime memories and the country’s aspirations for peace.

Quảng Trị has nearly 200km of coastline, with beaches, resort hotels, abundant seafood and a diverse coastal cuisine. Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a major destination for cave exploration, with around 500 caves known for their distinctive geological features.

The province has also attracted international film crews in recent years, serving as a filming location for productions including Kong: Skull Island, Alone Pt II, and BBC Planet Earth III.

Located along the former demilitarised zone (DMZ) during the resistance war against the US, Quảng Trị is also an important destination for visitors interested in Việt Nam’s wartime history and its pursuit of peace and national reunification.

Tourism is one of the province’s four economic development pillars. The province aims to develop it into a key economic sector while ensuring benefits for local communities and sustainable growth. Its priorities include promoting natural and cultural heritage, developing cultural industries and positioning the province as one of Việt Nam’s leading tourism destinations and a regional hub for adventure tourism.

Quảng Trị welcomed 9.6 million visitors in 2025, up 16.9 per cent from 2024, including 450,000 international arrivals, an increase of 43 per cent.

In the first nine months of 2026, the province organised various festivals and cultural and artistic events, notably the For Peace Festival, held on a national scale with international significance.

Tourist arrivals in September were estimated at 655,000, up 6.81 per cent year-on-year. The total for the first nine months reached nearly 9.4 million, up 11.67 per cent. Overnight stays increased 17.1 per cent, while revenue from accommodation services rose 17.8 per cent. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ10.8 trillion (US$410 million), up 11.67 per cent.

Despite the growth, tourism development has yet to match the province’s potential. Tourism products remain insufficiently diverse, the night-time economy is underdeveloped, and the province lacks modern, large-scale tourism and resort complexes. Seasonal fluctuations remain pronounced, while international arrivals still account for a relatively small proportion of visitors.

The monthly event series is expected to give domestic and international tour operators a regular schedule for developing package tours with fixed departure dates. Digital tourism identification tools and electronic stamps offering cumulative incentives across events are also planned to encourage repeat visits.

The programme will also support preparations for the National Tourism Year 2027, which Quảng Trị is set to host. By bringing together natural attractions and historical sites, the province hopes to promote both its tourism potential and its identity as a land where memories of war are linked with gratitude and the enduring aspiration for peace.

The province aims to welcome 13-15 million visitors annually by 2030, with international tourists accounting for 10 per cent of arrivals. Tourism is expected to contribute at least 10 per cent of the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). — VNS

.