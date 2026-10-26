Epic real-scene show to revive origin myths at Hùng Temple

PHÚ THỌ — A new 90-minute, large-scale real-scene art performance on water will bring the legendary origins of the nation to life at the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Relic Site.

The upcoming spectacle, titled Hào khí Lạc Hồng (The Heroic Spirit of Lạc Hồng), will take place on on November 21 and 23 in Phú Thọ Province and feature six interconnected artistic segments staged entirely on the water surface at the International Reception Centre within the festival complex.

Organisers said the event draws inspiration from three iconic mythologies: the primordial birth of the nation via the union of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ, the matchmaking of the 18th Hùng King, and the epic battle between Sơn Tinh (The Mountain God) and Thủy Tinh (The Water God).

Rather than a rigid historical reenactment, the production is designed as a contemporary artistic interpretation of ancient legends and cultural symbols. By employing modern artistic expressions, the programme aims to make traditional folklore more accessible to the public, fostering national pride and raising awareness of heritage preservation.

The narrative places humanity at its core, highlighting solidarity and community strength. The production seamlessly integrates a real-scene stage with the natural landscape and existing infrastructure of the sacred site.

Advanced technology – including state-of-the-art lighting, sound, projections, and water special effects – will be combined with live choreography, martial arts, and massive ensemble scenes to amplify the emotional depth of the story. The visual language and motifs are heavily inspired by Đông Sơn culture and the ancestral art of Phú Thọ Province.

Phạm Tiến Đạt, Director of the Đền Hùng Historical Relic Site, said the event aims to promote the cultural values of the nation's roots while enriching the experiences of pilgrims and tourists.

He noted that the initiative serves as a practical implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. By utilising state-of-the-art technology to elevate traditional folklore, the project demonstrates how cultural resources can be revitalised through technology-driven innovation, paving the way for sustainable digital tourism models in the ancestral land of Phú Thọ.

Through Hào khí Lạc Hồng, the relic site also aims to research and develop new cultural-tourism products, turning Phú Thọ into a key spiritual tourism hub for the country, Đạt added. — VNS