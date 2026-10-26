Quảng Ngãi gladiolus craft listed as intangible cultural heritage

QUẢNG NGÃI — The traditional craft of gladiolus cultivation, preserved by the Kinh ethnic community in An Phú Commune, has been officially registered by the Quảng Ngãi Province People’s Committee into the Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory List.

This official recognition marks a significant milestone in honouring the unique folk knowledge of local residents, while reaffirming the sustainable economic value of Central Việt Nam's largest gladiolus hub. The milestone highlights a vital 'treasure trove' of traditional farming practices that the locality has successfully preserved, promoted and passed down through generations.

This latest update focuses on detailing the specific traditional techniques of gladiolus farming and expanding the inventory area, whilst keeping previously listed locations unchanged.

An Phú Commune is widely regarded as a major specialised gladiolus cultivation zone in Quảng Ngãi for the Tết (the Lunar New Year) festival. The entire commune boasts over 200 households growing various types of flowers across an area exceeding 50 hectares. Among these, the gladiolus stands out as the staple crop, with more than 70 households dedicated to its production.

Thanks to decades of accumulated experience, An Phú gladioli are renowned for their thick stems, beautiful blossoms, and vibrant colours. They are highly sought after for altar offerings and home decorations during Tết. Beyond meeting demand within Quảng Ngãi Province, these flowers are widely distributed across the Central and Central Highlands regions.

A distinguishing feature of this folk knowledge in An Phú is the strong spirit of mentorship and sharing between generations. Experienced farmers proactively guide newcomers in technical skills and seasonal secrets, ensuring all local households master the craft and maintain high product quality.

Gladiolus farming not only underscores local cultural identity but also secures a stable livelihood for the An Phú community.

Alongside gladiolus cultivation, several other vital intangible cultural heritages in An Phú Commune have been added to the inventory under this decision, including the Ngũ Hành Goddess Temple Festival (Lantern Festival), traditional vegetable farming knowledge, rice paper making, and the culinary art of preparing Quảng Ngãi’s don (a unique local river-creature delicacy served with rice crackers). — VNS