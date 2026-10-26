Sơn Đồng to make traditional craft a spearhead for tourism development

HÀ NỘI — With its rich heritage of wood carving and lacquer craftsmanship, Sơn Đồng Commune has strong potential to become a distinctive cultural destination in Hà Nội, particularly following its recent inclusion in the global network of "Creative Craft Cities".

The community's authorities and Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a conference with Sơn Đồng's craftsmen associations and tourism agencies' representatives on October 22 to find a suitable route of development for the local tourism industry.

Located 20km northwest of Hà Nội, Sơn Đồng, following recent administrative merger, is home to 23 national historical sites and 14 traditional festivals.

A key highlight is the commune’s craft tradition of wood carving and gold-inlaid lacquerware, which dates back to the Early Lê Dynasty, during the reign of King Lê Đại Hành, and was introduced by General Đào Trực.

It is famous for producing over 50 per cent of Việt Nam's market share of traditional red-lacquered and gold-gilded wooden statues and ritual objects, which can be found in temples, pagodas, communal houses, shrines, and ancestral altars throughout the country, and are also exported to many nations worldwide. Recognised officially by the Việt Nam Book of Records as the country's largest craft village of its kind, its master craftsmanship dates back hundreds of years.

There are nearly 400 workshops in the commune, which are led by three Meritorious Artisans and many other artisans recognised by professional craft associations.

Speaking at the conference, Trịnh Văn Khánh, vice chairman of the Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, said the commune aimed to capitalise on its traditional fine arts and crafts by combining them with local historical sites, cultural heritage and community-based tourism experiences. He stressed that the strategy required thorough research and a phased approach to implementation.

"Sơn Đồng aspires to become not only a centre for producing high-value handicrafts but also a distinctive cultural destination where visitors can discover traditional crafts, interact with artisans, watch them at work and experience local community life," he said.

"However, tourism development in the commune still faces several challenges, with existing activities falling short of the locality's considerable potential."

According to Phan Huy Cường, head of the Travel Department under the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Sơn Đồng had considerable potential to develop cultural and craft village tourism, thanks to its centuries-old traditions of wood carving and lacquer craftsmanship, highly skilled artisans, and rich heritage of historical sites, architectural landmarks, traditional festivals and distinctive village culture.

Notably, its recognition as a “World Craft Village for Spiritual Wood Carvings and Gold-inlaid Lacquerware” and subsequent admission to the World Crafts Council’s network of creative craft cities have created new opportunities to strengthen its reputation and attract both domestic and international visitors.

However, to transform this potential into compelling tourism products capable of attracting a steady stream of visitors, the locality must implement a comprehensive set of measures.

These include enhancing service quality, upgrading visitor reception facilities, and systematically organizing tours and experiential activities at production sites.

Furthermore, Cường said, it was essential to improve the landscape and environmental hygiene, diversify product offerings, particularly tourism-related gifts, and strengthen partnerships with travel agencies to develop well-structured tour programmes with consistent content, itineraries, and quality.

At the conference, tourism experts and business representatives offered numerous practical insights and contributions aimed at leveraging the locality’s potential and advantages.

Their suggestions focused on developing distinctive tourism products that highlight traditional cultural values ​​and craft villages; strengthening partnerships between travel agencies and the local community; and intensifying promotional efforts and the integration of tour routes – all with the goal of gradually transforming Sơn Đồng into an appealing destination for visitors. — VNS