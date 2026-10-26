Police find 91 foreigners working illegally at Đồng Nai firm

ĐỒNG NAI — Police in the southern city of Đồng Nai said they found 91 foreigners, without elaborating on their nationalities, working without permits at a company and have begun administrative proceedings against the firm and individuals involved.

The police said the foreigners had worked at the company in the Đồng Xoài III Industrial Park for more than 90 days without either a work permit or a certificate confirming they were exempt from needing one.

Officers also found the company had failed to meet its legal duties as sponsor of foreign nationals entering and living in Việt Nam.

The police said employing foreign workers who are not legally eligible to work puts companies at risk of penalties and could create security and public-order problems.

They urged companies to review the legal paperwork of all their foreign employees and to assign work only to those who hold a work permit or an exemption certificate.

Firms should also meet their sponsorship and management obligations, the police said, and promptly notify authorities when a foreign worker quits, a contract is terminated or a worker’s residency status changes. — VNS