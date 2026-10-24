American tourist saves drowning woman at Đà Lạt lake

ĐÀ LẠT — Authorities at the Tuyền Lâm National Tourist Area in Xuân Hương Ward, Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng Province, are co-ordinating with relevant agencies to organise a meeting to express gratitude to Laszlo, an American tourist, for rescuing a drowning woman at Tuyền Lâm Lake.

The announcement was made on Saturday, a day after the incident took place.

At about 3.45pm on Friday, a female Vietnamese tourist accidentally fell into the lake near the main dam of Tuyền Lâm Lake. Laszlo, who was nearby, immediately swam into the middle of the lake to rescue her.

Staff from the Tuyền Lâm Tourist Area Management Board and local residents also quickly co-ordinated efforts to bring the victim to shore.

The area where the accident occurred is about 3–4m deep and poses considerable risks. After being brought ashore, the female tourist received initial medical attention and her relatives were contacted to take her home. Her condition has since stabilised.

Nguyễn Mậu Hà, Deputy Director of the Tuyền Lâm Tourist Area Management Board, said Laszlo is currently staying at a hotel in Đà Lạt.

Hà said the incident had helped spread a spirit of compassion and community responsibility, and served as a reminder for tourists to remain vigilant about safety when visiting areas with deep rivers and lakes. — VNS