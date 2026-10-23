Expressways to pilot guidance on penalties for traffic violations

HÀ NỘI — Speed control and safe-distance requirements on expressways will be applied in a more coordinated manner, said Lê Kim Thành, director of the Department of Transport and Traffic Safety under the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

He also revealed that particular attention would be paid to installing signage, providing clear visual guidance and informing the public before the measures take effect.

Thành said that, over recent times, efforts to maintain traffic order and safety have achieved positive results thanks to policies and measures conducted by the Party, the government, ministries and sectors, from infrastructure development and vehicle management to driver training.

Road traffic accidents have declined across all three key indicators, including the number of accidents, deaths and injuries.

This has occurred despite rapid urbanisation and a continuing increase in the number of motor vehicles.

However, he said, the road accident situation still involved many complex risk factors.

Over the past nine months, an average of nearly 27 people died in road traffic accidents each day. Analysing the causes of road traffic accidents, Thành said that speed and safe following distance were factors with a significant impact, and accidents related to these two factors accounted for an average of around 18 per cent.

Thành explained that the higher a vehicle’s speed, the greater the distance required to slow down and stop. For heavier vehicles, greater kinetic energy also means that braking takes longer and stopping distances are longer than for passenger cars. Therefore, maintaining an appropriate safe distance according to speed and vehicle characteristics is crucial in preventing collisions.

“Compliance with traffic law must become a habit, helping build a culture of observing traffic order and safety,” Thành emphasised.

He informed that Việt Nam was a signatory to the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic. Requirements and guidance on maintaining speed and safe distances when participating in traffic have long been set out in circulars issued by the MoC, including Circular 13, Circular 31 and Circular 38. Government Decree 168 also provides penalties for related traffic violations.

Following intensified enforcement of speed violations on expressways by the competent authorities, Thành urged road users to comply seriously with legal requirements.

In his view, observing traffic rules is not only every citizen’s responsibility, but also an important condition for ensuring the safety of themselves and others using the road.

Advance notice

Regarding regulations on speed and safe distances on roads, Thành said that the MoC is carrying out measures under the direction of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc at a meeting reviewing regulations on safe distances for vehicles using roads.

Accordingly, the MoC has instructed specialised agencies to study and implement traffic organisation and road signage measures on expressway routes. The aim is to help drivers clearly understand speed and distance requirements, enabling them to adjust their driving behaviour and comply with the regulations.

The MoC will also review and assess current regulations on speed and safe distances to consider amending Circular 38 if necessary. Alongside improving the regulations, public communication will be strengthened, focusing on situations with heavy traffic, poor weather, or when sudden speed reduction is required.

Another key priority is improving driver-training curricula so that learners develop the skills needed to maintain a safe following distance while driving. This is seen as a measure to raise awareness and accident-prevention skills from the training and driving-test stage onwards.

A pilot scheme will be introduced on a number of expressways. The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has submitted a list of roads and areas expected to be included in the coming period.

“At present, the Department for Roads of Viet Nam is instructing local departments of construction and relevant forces to install distance signage and provide guidance to agencies and the people before implementation,” Thành said.

Installing signage and issuing advance notices is intended to give drivers time to access the information, understand the requirements and comply proactively.

Together with inspection and enforcement, well-organised traffic management, clear visual instruction and greater driver awareness are expected to help reduce accidents and improve safety on expressways. — VNS