HCM City plans Tết support for 370,000 disadvantaged workers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Labour Federation plans to provide Tết (Lunar New Year) support to around 370,000 disadvantaged workers for the 2027 Lunar New Year, while arranging 7,500 one-way tickets to help workers return to their hometowns.

The federation has also called on businesses to announce Tết bonuses early and consider making advance bonus payments in November and December to help workers better prepare for this most important festival in Vietnamese culture.

Under the planned support programme for the Year of the Goat, the federation will prioritise workers who have lost their jobs, had their working hours reduced, earn low incomes, are owed wages, suffer from serious illnesses, have experienced occupational accidents or face other personal hardships.

The target is to ensure that 100 per cent of eligible disadvantaged workers receive at least one form of assistance.

Under the proposed support scheme, eligible workers will receive up to VNĐ1 million (US$39) each. Workers at enterprises without trade union organisations but which contribute to trade union funds are expected to receive up to VNĐ500,000 each.

Those facing particularly difficult circumstances may be considered for separate support of up to VNĐ2 million, depending on their circumstances.

To help workers return to their hometowns for Tết holidays, the city’s federation plans to provide 7,500 one-way tickets, comprising 5,000 bus tickets, 2,000 train tickets and 500 air tickets. Workers travelling on union-organised journeys will also receive meals along the way and Tết gifts.

In addition to the city’s support, the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour has allocated 1,200 round-trip train tickets and 260 round-trip air tickets to HCM City, together with 1,460 gift packages worth VNĐ500,000 each.

The programme targets workers whose hometowns are in areas from Đà Nẵng northwards, who face difficult circumstances or fall into priority groups and meet the programme’s eligibility requirements.

Phùng Thái Quang, vice chairman of the HCM City Labour Federation, said the federation was calling on businesses to join efforts to support workers through Tết gifts, travel tickets and year-end meals.

Trade unions will also step up monitoring of wage and bonus payments, listen to workers’ concerns and identify potential risks of job cuts, labour disputes or collective work stoppages towards the end of the year.

“We are focusing on dialogue and negotiations to ensure that businesses announce their Tết bonus plans, amounts and payment dates early. They should also assess their financial capacity and consider paying bonuses or advancing part of them in November or December 2026.

“Workers should not have to wait until too late in the year to receive their wages and Tết bonuses, leaving them with little time to shop for the holiday,” Quang said.

Tet support activities are expected to begin on November 15, including cash assistance to help workers cover expenses and prepare for the holiday.

The HCM City Labour Federation is encouraging disadvantaged workers to contact their local trade union organisations for guidance and consideration for support. — VNS