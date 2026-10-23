Vietnamese businesses strengthen links to advance green exports

HCM CITY — Vietnamese businesses need stronger supply chain links, access to green finance and greater use of technology to meet increasingly stringent environmental requirements and expand exports, speakers said at a forum in HCM City on Thursday.

The forum, entitled “Strengthening Connectivity Towards Green Exports”, was held as part of HCMC Export 2026 at the WTC EXPO International Exhibition Centre.

It was jointly organised by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade and WTC Becamex Co Ltd, bringing together policymakers, international experts and business representatives.

Lê Văn Danh, deputy director of the department, said global trade was undergoing significant changes, with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards placing greater demands on exporters.

Businesses need to improve production processes, diversify supply sources and adopt sustainable practices to maintain competitiveness, he said, adding that green transformation should go hand in hand with digitalisation and market development.

Dan​h stressed that individual efforts alone would not be sufficient. Closer cooperation among businesses, industry associations, management agencies and international partners was essential to strengthen supply chains and expand export opportunities.

Alberto Vettoretti, CEO of Ascentium ASEAN, said global businesses and investors were reassessing production locations and diversifying suppliers to reduce dependence and mitigate risks.

The “China+1” strategy offers Viet Nam opportunities to attract investment and participate more deeply in global manufacturing networks.

However, local exporters must meet requirements on quality, delivery schedules and governance while making better use of free trade agreements and international business networks.

Scott Humanek, Walmart’s global inbound transportation director, highlighted the importance of reliable logistics and cross-border e-commerce in helping Vietnamese suppliers reach overseas customers.

Walmart, which established an office in HCM City in 2013, announced transportation services in HCM City and Hải Phòng in August 2025. Its services include full container load (FCL) and less than container load (LCL) shipments, offering options for businesses with different shipping volumes.

He said streamlined processes, service quality and reliable delivery were essential to building trust and helping Vietnamese businesses access the North American market.

Finance and technology

Mã Thanh Loan, vice chairwoman of HOCA and CEO of Auxesia Holdings, said green credit, green bonds and equity investment could help businesses modernise production, meet environmental standards and improve export capacity.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises often face difficulties accessing green finance because of limited awareness, data and governance capacity, as well as the costs of transformation.

Businesses should therefore prepare transparent financial records, establish green transition plans and integrate ESG criteria into their operations.

Jimmy Nguyễn, strategic partnerships director at Arobid, highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms as tools for connecting Vietnamese businesses with international buyers.

Standardised product profiles, transparent information and relevant certifications can help businesses build credibility, while AI and online platforms can support data processing, partner searches and business development.

Businesses pursue greener production

Vietnamese companies are also exploring practical ways to reduce waste, improve product quality and meet international requirements.

Alluvia, a Vietnamese cocoa and chocolate brand established in 2013, is researching the use of cocoa husks to produce packaging. The initiative aims to make better use of processing by-products and reduce waste, although the project remains under development.

Trần Công Minh, marketing manager at Sáng Tạo Ceramics, said the company exported ceramic products, including tableware, to around 10 countries. It was investing in modern machinery and selecting materials with clear origins to improve production quality and meet the requirements of demanding markets such as Europe.

The company aims to expand its export reach to around 50 countries by 2030, he said.

Meanwhile, Lâm Thúy Ái, general director of Mebi Farm JSC, said sustainable food production depended on transparent processes and consumer trust. She stressed that businesses needed to remain committed to responsible production despite market volatility.

Digital transformation is also helping exporters promote products and provide buyers with information on manufacturing processes, product specifications and traceability.

Businesses need to combine online marketing with direct engagement at trade fairs and exhibitions, while investing in staff training, foreign-language skills and international trading capabilities.

Minh called for continued government support in trade connections, export documentation and information on tariffs and market regulations, particularly for European markets.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said green and digital transformation were increasingly important for sustainable exports.

The city would continue supporting businesses through trade promotion programmes, business matching and efforts to connect them with international partners.

On the sidelines of the forum, WTC Becamex, the Centre for Technical Support and Sustainable Development under the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, the city Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) and Vietnam Exhibition and Advertising Joint Stock Company (VIETFAIR) signed memoranda of understanding.

The agreements aim to develop specialised trade fairs and exhibitions, strengthen business-to-business connections, and support enterprises in improving competitiveness, expanding international markets and advancing green transformation. — VNS