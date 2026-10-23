Vietnam Expo HCMC 2026 to feature over 1,000 trade exhibition booths

HÀ NỘI — Businesses from more than 20 countries and territories will gather in HCM City in December as the Vietnam Expo HCMC 2026 seeks to connect international suppliers with Vietnamese buyers and create opportunities for cross-border trade cooperation.

The 24th Vietnam International Trade Fair in HCM City, under the theme 'Trade Converges – Growth Begins', will run from December 3 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), featuring more than 1,000 booths across five sectors, from food and household electronics to home decor, tools and elevator components.

The categories span consumer goods, household products, living spaces, professional tools and construction solutions, providing opportunities for businesses across different industries to explore potential partnerships.

International participation will be a major feature, from the Republic of Korea, China, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), Bangladesh and Việt Nam. The pavilions will showcase products, brands and supply chains from participating markets.

The Malaysia Pavilion will present Halal-certified food, sustainable products, home-living goods and healthcare solutions. The Republic of Korea's pavilion will feature brands in cosmetics, food and beverages, consumer electronics, healthcare and sports, reflecting the countries' expanding economic ties.

Meanwhile, the China Pavilion will bring together more than 150 enterprises showcasing consumer products and smart home appliances tailored to Việt Nam's market. The displays will provide distributors, wholesalers and retailers with access to manufacturers and opportunities to expand their product portfolios.

Beyond product displays, Vietnam Expo HCMC 2026 will focus on business connections and commercial cooperation. Its programme will include one-to-one business-to-business matchmaking, technical symposiums and targeted trade promotion sessions, enabling participants to discuss market requirements, assess supply capabilities and explore partnership opportunities.

Buyer delegation programmes will also connect exhibitors with decision-makers, with the aim of developing business discussions into longer-term commercial relationships.

The event is organised by VINEXAD and supported by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City, the Vietnam Association of Architects, the Vietnam Elevator Association and the HCM City Association of Construction and Building Materials. — BIZHUB/VNS