Southern industrial output, trade grow in first nine months

HCM CITY — Southern provinces and cities recorded growth in industrial output, retail sales, and foreign trade in the first nine months of 2026, a conference heard in HCM City on October 22.

The 12th Industry and Trade Conference of Southern Provinces and Cities was part of a series of events organised by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, its counterparts across the South and relevant parties from October 22 to 27.

Delegates discussed growth scenarios for the rest of 2026 and the 2026–30 period, reviewed growth drivers, and proposed measures to strengthen regional co-operation and develop the industry and trade sector.

Participants included industry and trade officials from Cần Thơ, An Giang, Tây Ninh, and Cà Mau.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said the Government had set ambitious targets for the sector in 2026, including growth of 12–14 per cent in the industrial production index (IIP), 15–16 per cent in exports, and 13–15 per cent in total retail sales of goods and consumer services.

Other priorities included ensuring energy supply and promoting e-commerce, she said.

She said the southern provinces and cities had achieved positive results, reinforcing their role as a leading driver of the country’s growth.

The conference report showed the IIP of the southern provinces and cities continued to grow in the first nine months, with major products including processed shrimp and other seafood, electricity, and milled rice.

The region had 93 industrial clusters in operation, covering a total of 4,216 hectares.

Total retail sales of goods and consumer services topped VNĐ2 quadrillion in the nine months, up 16.5 per cent year-on-year.

Goods exports were estimated at US$138.4 billion, up 10.9 per cent.

Thắng said most indicators had met or exceeded their targets in the nine months, though faster growth in power generation capacity and business-to-consumer e-commerce is needed before the end of the year.

She called on the ministry and industry and trade departments to focus on meeting the 2026 targets by removing hurdles to investment projects, ensuring energy security and fuel supplies, strengthening market oversight and consumer protection, boosting exports, and improving administration following the reorganisation of provinces and cities. — VNS