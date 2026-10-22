Petrol prices cut from 15:00 on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol in Việt Nam was reduced from 15pm on Thursday while diesel and mazut prices rose, according to a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON92 petrol was slashed off by VNĐ1,610 to VNĐ25,361 (US$0.96) per litre, while E10 RON95-III petrol fell by VNĐ1,816 to VNĐ25,213 per litre.

In contrast, the price of 0.05S diesel rose by VNĐ444 to VNĐ29,550 per litre, while mazut 180CST 3.5S increased by VNĐ1,238 to VNĐ23,373 per kilo.

In this price adjustment, the ministries allocated VNĐ300 per litre of biofuel to the petrol price stabilisation fund, while making no withdrawals from the fund to support prices.

Global petrol prices fluctuated during the review period from October 15-22 amid geopolitical developments, including renewed efforts to broker peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces on Saudi Arabian oil and gas facilities and fires involving oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The average global price of RON92 petrol, used to blend E5 RON92, fell 7.18 per cent to $132.362 per barrel, while RON95 petrol, used to blend E10RON95-III, declined 8.39 per cent to $133.488 per barrel.

By contrast, the average price of 0.05S diesel rose 1.76 per cent to $168.012 per barrel, while mazut 180CST 3.5S increased 3.76 per cent to $800.640 per tonne.

The ministries said they would continue monitoring global market developments and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure adequate domestic fuel supplies, while proposing measures to stabilise prices when necessary. — VNS