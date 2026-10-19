Visit Vietnam app to showcase AI-powered platform at ITB Asia 2026

As part of the national digital tourism ecosystem, the platform operates under the patronage of the Government, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Data Association (NDA). It aims to become Việt Nam's national travel app, enhancing the travel experience while strengthening links between the country's tourism sector and international markets.

ITB Asia 2026, one of Asia's leading business-to-business travel trade shows, will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from October 21-23. The event brings together exhibitors, buyers and industry players across leisure travel, corporate travel and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment.

The event will give Visit Vietnam its first opportunity to engage directly with the international travel trade, showcase its platform, explore potential partnerships and connect Vietnamese tourism products and services with overseas distribution networks.

AI-driven travel planning

Visit Vietnam integrates AI-powered features to deliver personalised travel experiences, from destination discovery and itinerary planning to service bookings. Its Travel Feed recommends destinations, dining options and local experiences based on users' in-app behaviour, helping travellers find options that match their interests and preferences.

The platform's conversational travel assistant, AI Trip Planner, allows users to search for information, receive recommendations and create personalised itineraries in minutes. Travellers can also explore and book services directly through the conversation, bringing inspiration, trip planning and booking together in one place.

Artificial intelligence is changing how travellers search for information, choose destinations and plan their journeys. Through natural-language interactions, users can explore recommendations, access relevant information and build itineraries tailored to their interests, budgets, available time and travel purposes. The technology also offers new possibilities for personalisation, helping travellers find experiences that better suit their needs.

For a destination as diverse as Việt Nam, with its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and wide range of travel experiences, AI can help visitors discover more of what the country has to offer, from well-known attractions to local cuisine and cultural activities. The ability to connect destination discovery, planning and booking on a single platform can also make travel more convenient.

Connecting with international markets

At ITB Asia 2026, Visit Vietnam will join Sun Group in presenting an integrated tourism ecosystem encompassing aviation, hospitality, resorts, entertainment and leisure attractions. The event will provide an opportunity to connect Vietnamese tourism products and services with international tour operators, travel buyers and industry partners, while fostering partnerships and expanding distribution channels in key source markets.

A key highlight of the showcase will be Phú Quốc, an island destination with a diverse tourism offering that includes luxury resorts, entertainment attractions and facilities serving the MICE segment. As the island prepares to host APEC 2027, stronger trade links and international promotion at events such as ITB Asia are expected to help expand its network of partners and introduce its tourism offerings to more international markets.

Following its international debut at ITB Asia 2026, Visit Vietnam plans to hold its official launch in Phú Quốc towards the end of 2026. The launch will mark the next phase of the platform's development and market expansion, with South Korea identified as a priority market for the initial rollout.

Visit Vietnam's participation in ITB Asia 2026 comes as Sun Group and Visa advance their strategic partnership, formalised in September 2026. The collaboration focuses on destination promotion, digital tourism development and engagement with international travellers.

Visa's global network and expertise in digital payments could help strengthen links with international visitor markets. By combining their respective strengths, the two partners aim to support Việt Nam's tourism promotion efforts and improve the travel experience for international visitors./.