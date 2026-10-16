Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches daily HCM City–Shanghai route

The route connects two of the leading economic and commercial hubs of Việt Nam and China, offering travellers more options for travel between the two cities.

It follows the launch of SPA services from Phú Quốc and HCM City to Chengdu in July and August, respectively. While Chengdu gives the airline access to western China, Shanghai connects it with one of the country’s largest financial and commercial centres.

Flight 9G634 departed HCM City at 11.40pm on October 15 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 4.40am on October 16. The return flight, 9G635, departed Shanghai at 5.40am and landed at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 9.05am the same day. The service operates daily, providing a regular connection between the two cities.

According to the airline, the schedule allows passengers to plan business and leisure trips more efficiently and connect to onward destinations in Việt Nam. For Chinese travellers, the nonstop service to HCM City also provides greater access to destinations across Việt Nam through SPA’s expanding network.

To mark the launch, SPA has introduced an “Explore Shanghai” promotion for passengers planning to visit the city during the autumn and year-end travel season.

One-way fares start at VNĐ2,172,000 for travel through the end of October 2026, while fares starting at VNĐ2,720,000 are also available, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions. Tickets can be booked through the airline’s website and mobile app from September 29 to October 29, 2026.

To make bookings more convenient for Chinese passengers, SPA has optimised its website and mobile app and integrated payment methods widely used in China, including WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay. Passengers can book and pay for tickets and check in online through the airline’s digital platforms.

Further expansion planned

SPA plans to launch services from Hà Nội and Phú Quốc to Shanghai in the next phase of its expansion. The airline is also studying potential routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City and Phú Quốc with Shenzhen, Beijing and Chongqing. The plans aim to expand its network in line with market demand and strengthen connectivity between major source markets in China and destinations across Việt Nam.

The airline said its fleet strategy supports its expansion plans, with each aircraft type serving distinct operational needs. Its Airbus A320s and A321s serve domestic and regional routes, while the A321LR extends its reach into medium-haul markets.

SPA’s first wide-body Airbus A330, registered as VN-A969, joined the fleet on September 22 and entered commercial service in early October. The aircraft adds capacity on longer international routes and gives the airline greater flexibility to allocate seats according to demand in individual markets.

The airline’s order for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, signed in February 2026, is expected to form the backbone of its future long-haul network. SPA expects to operate 33 aircraft by the end of 2026, including five A330s, and aims to expand its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2030.

With services to Chengdu and Shanghai now operating and other Chinese cities under consideration, SPA is gradually building a network to meet growing travel demand between the two countries. The airline expects additional frequencies and destinations, supported by fleet expansion, to create more opportunities for business and leisure travel and strengthen air links between Việt Nam and China.