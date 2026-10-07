CapitaLand rallies over 8,500 participants to support vulnerable children and youth in Việt Nam

HƯNG YÊN – More than 8,500 participants rallied behind the fourth edition of CapitaLand Development’s “Together We Step: Step For Kindness” campaign, surpassing its target to achieve 490 million steps.

The achievement unlocked a US$98,000 donation from CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, to Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation.

The donation is the final tranche of CHF’s three-year commitment of up to US$270,000 to support vulnerable children and youth in Viet Nam through education, vocational training, life skills and leadership development. Participants contributed their steps over a four-month campaign comprising an online challenge and an outdoor community event on October 4 at Ocean City.

Across four editions, Step For Kindness has brought together employees, residents, business partners and members of the public with a shared social purpose. Since 2024, CHF’s partnership with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation has channelled this collective effort into programmes that enhance social mobility and resilience among children and youth facing adversity. By combining philanthropic funding with volunteerism and community engagement, CHF serves as a catalyst to mobilise CapitaLand’s network of employees, partners and communities.

Funding disbursed through CHF’s partnership with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation has enabled more than 200 children and youth to maintain access to formal education, supported more than 20 young people in vocational training, and provided over 70 children and youth with more than 20 skills development sessions. Volunteer-led activities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have complemented this support, covering languages, arts, STEM, social and emotional learning, leadership and career orientation.

Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), said, "Every step taken through Step For Kindness created opportunities for vulnerable children and youth. We are grateful to everyone who came together behind this cause and made this milestone possible. Our collective effort shows how small actions can make a meaningful difference when people unite around a shared purpose. As a long-term developer in Việt Nam, we remain committed to working with trusted partners to help build stronger and more inclusive communities. Following the progress achieved with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, CHF will continue investing in programmes that empower vulnerable groups to shape brighter futures."

Skye Maconachie, Co-CEO of Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, said, “CHF’s sustained support has enabled us to accompany children and youth beyond an immediate moment of crisis. Through education, vocational training and skills development, young people can rebuild confidence, prepare for employment and work towards greater independence. The collective commitment behind Step For Kindness shows them that a wider community believes in their potential and is prepared to walk alongside them.”

Songwriter and singer Bùi Công Nam contributed online steps to the campaign and performed for the first time at the outdoor community event this year. He said: “I enjoy staying active, and this campaign gave me a meaningful way to turn my daily steps into support for children and youth. Performing at Step For Kindness event allowed me to see the wider community behind the effort. Giving back can begin with something simple, and when many people contribute together, those small actions can create real impact.”

The Fullton Regal, the second phase of CLD’s first luxury low-rise residential development in Hưng Yên, was the main sponsor of this year’s Step For Kindness campaign. Other partners supporting the outdoor charity walk included Ascott International Management Vietnam, Vinhomes Joint Stock Company, VietinBank – Hanoi Branch, Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co. Ltd., Gelato Stick Legend, SmartHeart Gold Vietnam, Lifestyle Việt Nam Joint Stock Company, Parkway Dental, and BIBPIX Technology Ltd. Together, they brought their resources, networks and expertise to the campaign, helping to broaden community participation and advance a shared commitment to supporting vulnerable children and youth in Việt Nam.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, shaping vibrant cities and communities across Asia.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Việt Nam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development, and over 19,000 quality homes across 20 projects. Its strong expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has won numerous accolades, including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia PropertyAwards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and Golden Dragon Award.

CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, was established in 2005. The Foundation contributes towards building resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting education, health and well-being initiatives, targeting children, youth and seniors. Going beyond donations, the Foundation also advocates volunteerism as an integral part of building a caring and inclusive community.

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